Coffee Culture And History Blend On This Working Farm In The Heart Of Hawaiian Paradise

Tucked away on the western side of Hawaii's Big Island is the famed Kona Coast, where you can see stunning beaches and the historical Kaloko-Honokōhau National Park. This coast, teeming with wildlife and natural beauty, is particularly special. Here you'll find postcard-worthy shoreline, several beautiful national parks and hiking trails, and important cultural sites and monuments steeped in rich history.

Kona is also known for its excellent, world-famous coffee, which is grown on farms near the coastline on the slopes of the active volcanoes Mauna Loa and Hualalai. The coffee produced here has a unique flavor profile — nutty, full-bodied, and smooth — due to the rich volcanic soil in which it is grown. And the consistent rainfall in the area and moderate temperatures make for the perfect coffee-cultivating conditions.

One place that produces these high-quality beans is the Kona Coffee Living History Farm, located in Captain Cook in South Kona. This farm transports visitors back to the 1920s to experience life in the shoes of some of Kona's earliest coffee pioneers. It is situated on the historic grounds of the Uchida family, Japanese immigrants who came to the Big Island from Kumamoto and took over this land's coffee lease in 1913. During their 81 years on the farm, they built their family home (the Uchida Farm House that still remains) and developed the innovative coffee cultivation process that would transform the region. Upon visiting, you'll meet costumed actors (called "living history interpreters") who will authentically showcase different aspects of the farming process as it was done during this time period. You'll see traditional, well-preserved exhibits, including the "kuriba", a coffee mill from 1926, and the "hoshidana", a coffee-drying platform. A visit here will immerse you in the storied history of Kona's most famous and valuable crop.