Get A Taste Of Southern Italy Without Leaving The US At This Unsung Rhode Island Town
The tiny state of Rhode Island is known for various things, mainly its breathtaking coastline and beaches, gorgeous Gilded Age architecture, and spectacular Newport mansions. But it probably wouldn't be the first spot that springs to mind when you think about destinations in the U.S. with southern Italian vibes. However, it does have one place with a unique connection to the town of Itri, near Naples and a strong Italian influence: Cranston.
Located in Providence County, Rhode Island, Cranston is the second-largest city in the state with over 82,000 residents and has a surprising history of Italian immigration. Throughout the 20th century, Providence was one of the main points of entry to America for Italian immigrants, and today, 31% of Cranston's population identifies as Italian-American, making it one of the largest Italian communities in the country.
The history and culture of Italian arrivals in the city, combined with its Mediterranean-style waterfront, makes Cranston an ideal vacation destination or a day trip for anyone looking for a taste of the Mediterranean without the price of a transatlantic flight.
Southern Italian saints and traditional festivals
At the beginning of the 20th century, Cranston experienced a massive wave of immigration from the town of Itri, near Naples in southern Italy. They built their own church, St. Mary's, and over the last hundred years or so, the town has developed a distinctive Italian flavor in its cultural festivities, cuisine, and overall ambiance.
The highlight of this is the Feast of St. Mary (Festa della Madonna della Civita), marking the appearance of the Madonna on top of a mountain near Itri. The town comes alive with music, dancing, parades, and endless supplies of food and drink, celebrating both the event itself and Cranston's Italian heritage. The St. Mary's Feast Society, which organizes the festivities, is one of the main social and cultural organizations in Cranston and curates a wide range of events throughout the year.
The links between Cranston and southern Italy remain incredibly strong to this day. Filmmaker Salvatore Mancini captured the cross-cultural exchange in a documentary, "The Americanization of Itri." What's more, Cranston and Itri are considered sister cities, with Cranston welcoming Itri's mayor to its Feast of St. Mary celebrations.
Twice-baked pizza and cheesy arancini
The area where Cranston's Italian heritage is most strongly felt is in its culinary offerings. The town is crammed full of great Italian restaurants, with a selection of authentic, traditional Neapolitan and Sicilian dishes that you might not recognize from the menu of your local Olive Garden. The gastronomy of southern Italy and Sicily is some of the best food in Italy, according to Rick Steves, so finding it in New England is an enormous treat.
Cucina Rusticari on Atwood Avenue is a great place to start, with classic Neapolitan dishes like linguine alla vongole and eggplant with provolone done exceptionally well. Bettola is one of Cranston's finest eateries and offers an excellent selection of southern Italian and Sicilian specialties, from pasta e fagioli to crispy, melt-in-your-mouth arancini. The sandwiches are a highlight, made fresh every day and crammed with mouthwatering ingredients. If it is pizza you are after, head to Catanzaro's Pizzeria for the best twice-baked Sicilian-style pan pies around.
Cranston's reputation as an Italian foodie destination isn't limited to its restaurants and pizza joints. Walter Potenza, a native of Abruzzo on Italy's Adriatic Coast, based his renowned cookery school in Cranston, offering budding chefs the chance to hone their skills while celebrating the inimitable style of Mediterranean culinary traditions.