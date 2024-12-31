Get A Taste Of Southern Italy Without Leaving The US At This Unsung Rhode Island Town

The tiny state of Rhode Island is known for various things, mainly its breathtaking coastline and beaches, gorgeous Gilded Age architecture, and spectacular Newport mansions. But it probably wouldn't be the first spot that springs to mind when you think about destinations in the U.S. with southern Italian vibes. However, it does have one place with a unique connection to the town of Itri, near Naples and a strong Italian influence: Cranston.

Located in Providence County, Rhode Island, Cranston is the second-largest city in the state with over 82,000 residents and has a surprising history of Italian immigration. Throughout the 20th century, Providence was one of the main points of entry to America for Italian immigrants, and today, 31% of Cranston's population identifies as Italian-American, making it one of the largest Italian communities in the country.

The history and culture of Italian arrivals in the city, combined with its Mediterranean-style waterfront, makes Cranston an ideal vacation destination or a day trip for anyone looking for a taste of the Mediterranean without the price of a transatlantic flight.