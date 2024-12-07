Stroll Along Rhode Island's Coastline On A Breathtaking Trail With Beaches And Natural Beauty

When considering a vacation to New England, Rhode Island stands out as a premier destination. Known as the Ocean State, it boasts a scenic coastline and charming seaside attractions. It's an ideal spot for soaking up the sun while visiting some top-rated beaches, indulging in fresh seafood, and taking in scenic cliff walks. You won't need to venture far to experience a Martha's Vineyard vibe either — Rhode Island's beach district offers its own Cape Cod-inspired charm.

One of the best ways to enjoy the state's tranquil oceanside ambiance is a long walk, taking in the fresh sea breeze. For those who love scenic strolls along stunning coastlines scattered with spectacular Gilded Age mansions, the Newport Cliff Walk is a must-add to any Rhode Island itinerary.

Newport, a thriving coastal city, sports a picturesque, walkable downtown area and a rich sailing heritage. It's the perfect destination for a comfortable vacation combined with adventure, particularly if you undertake one of its most popular tourist attractions, the Newport Cliff Walk. This famed trail, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, not only offers spectacular Atlantic views, but it also winds through architectural splendor, passing by iconic mansion homes and historic properties within Rhode Island's National Historic District. Designated a National Recreation Trail, the Newport Cliff Walk is a unique way to experience this corner of New England; just be sure to pack your camera and a pair of sturdy hiking shoes.