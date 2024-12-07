Stroll Along Rhode Island's Coastline On A Breathtaking Trail With Beaches And Natural Beauty
When considering a vacation to New England, Rhode Island stands out as a premier destination. Known as the Ocean State, it boasts a scenic coastline and charming seaside attractions. It's an ideal spot for soaking up the sun while visiting some top-rated beaches, indulging in fresh seafood, and taking in scenic cliff walks. You won't need to venture far to experience a Martha's Vineyard vibe either — Rhode Island's beach district offers its own Cape Cod-inspired charm.
One of the best ways to enjoy the state's tranquil oceanside ambiance is a long walk, taking in the fresh sea breeze. For those who love scenic strolls along stunning coastlines scattered with spectacular Gilded Age mansions, the Newport Cliff Walk is a must-add to any Rhode Island itinerary.
Newport, a thriving coastal city, sports a picturesque, walkable downtown area and a rich sailing heritage. It's the perfect destination for a comfortable vacation combined with adventure, particularly if you undertake one of its most popular tourist attractions, the Newport Cliff Walk. This famed trail, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, not only offers spectacular Atlantic views, but it also winds through architectural splendor, passing by iconic mansion homes and historic properties within Rhode Island's National Historic District. Designated a National Recreation Trail, the Newport Cliff Walk is a unique way to experience this corner of New England; just be sure to pack your camera and a pair of sturdy hiking shoes.
What to expect from the Newport Cliff Walk
The Newport Cliff Walk is a 3.5-mile coastal trail (7 miles, round trip) that offers year-round recreation for both locals and visitors. The trail begins at Memorial Boulevard near Easton's Beach, less than 3 miles from Newport Harbor. On-site maps highlight key points of interest and note where the trail ranges from easy to moderate or becomes more challenging. Another entry point for the trail can be found at Narragansett Avenue, near the iconic Forty Steps site, and offers panoramic ocean views.
Highlights along the trail include Ruggles Avenue, where you can stop at The Breakers viewing platform and admire Belmont Beach. From Marine Avenue, the trail leads to Rough Point — a challenging section requiring navigating around rocks but well worth the views. The trail comes to an end at Bellevue Avenue, near what is colloquially referred to as "Reject's Beach." For those not up for a return walk, a local bus service operates throughout Newport and can conveniently take you back to the starting point.
The route passes by iconic mansions like The Breakers, Marble House, and Rosecliff, all examples of opulent decor and architecture associated with Gilded Age grandeur. Rough Point, another notable manor home, even comes with its own intriguing murder mystery tale.
Practical tips for the Newport Cliff Walk
One of the Cliff Walk's biggest draws is the way it offers a peek into the past, showcasing Gilded Age estates along its route. Several of the mansions offer guided tours, allowing visitors to step inside and experience their opulent history. As one TripAdvisor reviewer shared, "These mansions are truly magnificent, boasting impressive construction, particularly considering their age ... If possible, take a mansion tour. We toured The Breakers and found it fabulous, well worth the time and price for a glimpse into history."
While much of the trail is paved and easily accessible, some sections are more rugged than others, making it challenging or even dangerous for those with mobility difficulties. Furthermore, between Narragansett Avenue and Webster Street, diversions are in place due to coastal erosion that has caused damage to pathways. Appropriate footwear is essential for tackling parts of the trail with challenging, rocky terrain where it closely hugs cliff edges.
Despite the occasional scramble, the walk offers unforgettable views of the coastline, tunnels, gazebos, and multiple landmarks. Rest stops with benches and nearby restaurants are located along the route, ideal for hydration breaks or a chance to refuel. Access to the trail is free, with parking and seasonal restroom facilities available at Memorial Boulevard and Narragansett Avenue.