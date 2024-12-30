What Do Those Cabin Lights On A Flight Actually Indicate?

When you see the ACP, whether on the exit sign or in the galley, you may notice a blue light. If it's on, that usually indicates that a passenger has pressed the call button at their seat. You may notice more than one blue light, which can indicate the side of the plane the passenger is seated on. In some airplanes, you may see the seat number as well. If you see a steady orange or amber light, it's an indication that the call button has been pressed in one of the restrooms. In that case, there may also be a light over whichever restroom the call is coming from. However, if the orange or amber button is flashing, someone's been naughty — that happens when the smoke alarm is triggered.

If you see a pink light that is not flashing, it's a call from one flight attendant station or galley to another. However, if it's flashing, that can indicate that there is a group call that all the flight attendants need to join over the intercom. (It can be a green light on some planes.) If you see a red light, that's a call from the flight deck. Again, chimes may go along with these lights, which can help the flight attendants know that a light is on if they're engaged in another activity. It can also indicate something else, like the altitude the plane has reached or turbulence, though the codes can vary by aircraft. That said, don't try to read too much into the chimes, as they could be something completely benign, like indicating that the seat belt sign has been turned on.