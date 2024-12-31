One Of The West's Most Affordable Mountain Gems Is An 'Offbeat College Town' For Outdoor Adventure
If there's one thing that's true about Wyoming, is that it's home to some of the West's most overlooked getaway spots. Enter Laramie, located about an hour from Cheyenne (one of the best destinations to see your first rodeo). This small southeastern Wyoming town features a bustling art-filled downtown and, most notably, the University of Wyoming. Moreover, Laramie has been referred to as one of the West's most affordable mountain towns. According to Zillow, rental prices here are 22% cheaper than the rest of the country. Plus, the icing on the cake is the abundance of outdoor adventures all around.
Laramie is only minutes away from the Medicine Bow National Forest, known for its Snowy Range Mountains. Visitors can drive on the Snowy Range Scenic Byway (Highway 130) from Laramie and reach spectacular recreational and camping spots in less than an hour. This includes Sugarloaf Campground, where you can set up your tent and then spend the day fishing in nearby Libby Lake and Lewis Lake. Additionally, the Snowy Range Mountains have a vast number of hiking trails, such as the Medicine Bow Peak Trail and the Tipple Trailhead, which is also ideal for mountain biking.
Keep in mind that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway is only open from summer to fall, and a majority of the campgrounds (like Sugarloaf Campground) are seasonal. That said, winter fun, such as skiing and snowboarding, can be found at the Snowy Range Ski Area not far from Laramie. However, there's much more to discover in the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Visit the Vedauwoo Recreation Area near Laramie, Wyoming
The Snowy Range Mountains are far from the only destination providing outdoor escapades near Laramie. Less than 30 minutes away from the city is the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, located in the Medicine Bow National Forest. It features an assortment of granite rock formations. While they are incredible to admire, visitors can actually climb them (with the appropriate gear, of course). This activity is seasonal and is best saved for spring, summer, and fall. Not a climber? You can hike instead.
On Tripadvisor, the Vedauwoo Recreation Area is ranked as one of the best things to do in Laramie. One reviewer wrote, "Stopped here on our way into Laramie, WY. This is a must see if you love the outdoors and nature trails." With that in mind, the Turtle Rock Loop Trail allows visitors to immerse themselves in the distinct scenery. It's pet-friendly and just under three miles long, meaning you'll break a sweat but not entirely exhaust yourself.
In addition to climbing and hiking, the Vedauwoo Recreation Area is an excellent destination for mountain biking. If you need a rental, head to Fast Haus Ski & Bike in Laramie. If you want to partake in all these activities, consider staying at Vedauwoo Campground. Available from spring to fall, this is a bare-bones site with few amenities. Both tents and RVs are allowed. Note that there is a small fee to access the Vedauwoo Recreation Area. Looking for more to do nearby? Curt Gowdy State Park is about 20 minutes away and features hiking and biking trails, among many other things.
More ways to spend your time in Laramie, Wyoming
Laramie is the perfect base for travelers who want to explore the Medicine Bow National Forest. Even so, you don't have to go far to enjoy outdoor activities. For instance, you can bike and fish at Laramie River Greenbelt Park. While there are several chain hotels and cozy Airbnb's available in the city, you could opt to stay in a cabin at Vee Bar Guest Ranch. During the winter, you can even ice skate and ride horseback at this unique accommodation. The latter activity is also offered in the summer, along with fishing. However, in addition to outdoor activities, there are, of course, other things to do in Laramie.
Visitors can tour the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, which once held Butch Cassidy. This imposing structure dates back to 1872 and is open year-round. Likewise, Downtown Laramie should not be missed. Walk around, and you'll discover several stunning murals throughout the area, as well as local businesses and restaurants. This includes Born in a Barn, serving burgers and wings, and Sweet Melissa Cafe, where you can dine on vegetarian dishes.
Planning a trip to Laramie? Travelers can fly into Laramie Regional Airport (LAR). If this story about the Equality State has inspired you, read about the natural wonder in Wyoming offering endless outdoor recreation next.