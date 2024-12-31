One Of The West's Most Affordable Mountain Gems Is An 'Offbeat College Town' For Outdoor Adventure

If there's one thing that's true about Wyoming, is that it's home to some of the West's most overlooked getaway spots. Enter Laramie, located about an hour from Cheyenne (one of the best destinations to see your first rodeo). This small southeastern Wyoming town features a bustling art-filled downtown and, most notably, the University of Wyoming. Moreover, Laramie has been referred to as one of the West's most affordable mountain towns. According to Zillow, rental prices here are 22% cheaper than the rest of the country. Plus, the icing on the cake is the abundance of outdoor adventures all around.

Laramie is only minutes away from the Medicine Bow National Forest, known for its Snowy Range Mountains. Visitors can drive on the Snowy Range Scenic Byway (Highway 130) from Laramie and reach spectacular recreational and camping spots in less than an hour. This includes Sugarloaf Campground, where you can set up your tent and then spend the day fishing in nearby Libby Lake and Lewis Lake. Additionally, the Snowy Range Mountains have a vast number of hiking trails, such as the Medicine Bow Peak Trail and the Tipple Trailhead, which is also ideal for mountain biking.

Keep in mind that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway is only open from summer to fall, and a majority of the campgrounds (like Sugarloaf Campground) are seasonal. That said, winter fun, such as skiing and snowboarding, can be found at the Snowy Range Ski Area not far from Laramie. However, there's much more to discover in the Medicine Bow National Forest.