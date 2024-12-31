Jamaica's 'Hidden Local Gem' Is A Captivating Stretch Of Caribbean Coast To Escape Crowds
For travelers looking to find somewhere to escape crowds in the popular vacation hotspot of Jamaica, there's one unsung stretch of the Caribbean island to consider. The area around Bluefields, a sleepy town on the country's southwestern coast, is truly a hidden local gem.
This quiet beachside community is the perfect off-the-beaten path home base for your trip to Jamaica, with excellent access to all the same fun activities as more touristy parts of the island, like diving, fishing, and glass bottom boat cruises. You won't find throngs of tourists here, and the unheralded Bluefields is also filled with a bunch of other unique and fun Jamaican activities that will make your trip incredibly special, from organic fruits to reggae legends and more.
Although tourists may want to avoid renting a car in Jamaica, there are several ways to get to Bluefields. From Sangster International Airport at Montego Bay, Jamaica's busiest airport, it's about a 34-mile taxi or bus ride to Bluefields.
Bluefields is a quiet Jamaican paradise
Constructed by the Spanish in the 17th century, Bluefields is one of Jamaica's earliest settlements. Today, the small community on the bay is surrounded by beautiful beaches and gorgeous rolling hills. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the variety of hiking and camping in the region, as well, although you should definitely consider hiring a local guide.
Bluefields Beach, just north of town, is one of the most underrated in the country. It is particularly popular with locals who spend weekends and holidays lounging in the sand. Hanging out in Bluefields Beach Park is a truly unique experience while visiting Jamaica. It is the center of the action and is often filled with families playing music and having fun.
For amazing local food, go to Omar's Jerk Center, where you can try some of the region's delicious and legendary jerk-style cooking. Another unique experience is to stop by the Bluefields Organic Farm, where you can take guided tours of its facilities, learn about its sustainable practices, and sample the region's fruits, vegetables, and herbs.
Music and movie buffs have a lot to see in Jamaica
For music lovers and historians alike, there is one can't-miss location nearby: the Peter Tosh Monument. Located just 1.5 miles from Bluefields in the small community of Belmont where Tosh once lived, the memorial is a tribute to the legendary reggae musician and original member of Bob Marley and the Wailers. Tours are occasionally given by old friends and family members of Tosh.
Film buffs are also in luck if you're willing to travel around the island a bit. Jamaica is home to a few James Bond filming locations you can visit, including destinations featured in "Dr. No" (1962), "Live and Let Die" (1973), and "No Time to Die" (2021). The iconic and pristine beach at Laughing Waters is about 90 miles from Bluefields on the northern coast. Before visiting Jamaica, make sure that you check your embassy's travel advisory notices. In 2024, the U.S. government urged citizens to "reconsider travel" to Jamaica.