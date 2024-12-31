Jamaica's 'Hidden Local Gem' Is A Captivating Stretch Of Caribbean Coast To Escape Crowds

For travelers looking to find somewhere to escape crowds in the popular vacation hotspot of Jamaica, there's one unsung stretch of the Caribbean island to consider. The area around Bluefields, a sleepy town on the country's southwestern coast, is truly a hidden local gem.

This quiet beachside community is the perfect off-the-beaten path home base for your trip to Jamaica, with excellent access to all the same fun activities as more touristy parts of the island, like diving, fishing, and glass bottom boat cruises. You won't find throngs of tourists here, and the unheralded Bluefields is also filled with a bunch of other unique and fun Jamaican activities that will make your trip incredibly special, from organic fruits to reggae legends and more.

Although tourists may want to avoid renting a car in Jamaica, there are several ways to get to Bluefields. From Sangster International Airport at Montego Bay, Jamaica's busiest airport, it's about a 34-mile taxi or bus ride to Bluefields.