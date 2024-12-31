Daring Cliff Divers Put On A Breathtaking Show Nightly At This Mexico Resort Town

Experience the thrill of the La Quebrada cliff divers on Viator's Cliff Diver De Luxe experience. This tour picks you up at your Acapulco accommodation before heading to La Perla restaurant at the Mirador Hotel to watch the show. The divers of La Quebrada are the pride of Acapulco, and their bold athleticism is a wonder to behold. As the highly anticipated performance begins, you will see the brave cliff divers climb the face of the rock before flying through the air and plunging into the ocean. The dives have to be perfectly timed with the tide, waves, and wind so the people land safely.

At night, the cliffs are illuminated by large floodlights, so you can still see the jumpers. During the last show, the divers might even carry torches with them when they jump. You can enjoy a three-course dinner, which includes courses like Spanish gazpacho and salmon filet and two drinks of your choice. Before the show, you can also visit the old Hollywood haunt of Hotel Los Flamingos at sunset for a cocktail, which boasts a gorgeous view of the Acapulco coast.

A Viator reviewer raves, "Cliff divers were amazing. Dinner at La Perla was superior. Our driver Jose provided exceptional commentary during the tour to include the history of Acapulco." The price for this experience varies depending on the amount of food and drink you want to include, starting from $65. It can accommodate up to 15 travelers. This uniquely Acapulco experience is not to be missed on your next adventure on the Mexican Riviera.