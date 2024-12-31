Snow Sports And Scottish Wilderness Await At This Highlands Town With World-Class Skiing

A visit to the Scottish Highlands is just one of the many activities you cannot skip when traveling to Scotland. Especially since the town of Aviemore is filled with things to do year-round. From mountain biking and water rafting during the summer months to world-class skiing during the winter, this little town within Cairngorms National Park promises travelers an unforgettable experience filled with nature exploration, sports, and even traditional cozy pubs at one of Scotland's best whisky destinations. It's a perfect hub from which to explore the Cairngorms, and it's also a great place for some of the best skiing in the U.K. Aviemore is accessible via train from Glasgow or Edinburgh, or you could book a sleeper train from London. A bus runs between Aviemore and the closest ski resort, Cairngorm Mountain Resort, or you could drive.

Cairngorms National Park, where Aviemore is located, is the U.K.'s largest park. It is home to diverse ecosystems including forests, high mountains, moorlands, and rivers. Some of these habitats are the legacy of ancient glaciers, while others are the fruit of hard labor done by local farmers, park rangers, and managers. Wildlife such as wildcats, reindeer, pine martens, ospreys, and golden eagles call the park their home — and so do three of the five ski resorts in Scotland that are perfect for enjoying a snowy winter retreat.