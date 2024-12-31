Snow Sports And Scottish Wilderness Await At This Highlands Town With World-Class Skiing
A visit to the Scottish Highlands is just one of the many activities you cannot skip when traveling to Scotland. Especially since the town of Aviemore is filled with things to do year-round. From mountain biking and water rafting during the summer months to world-class skiing during the winter, this little town within Cairngorms National Park promises travelers an unforgettable experience filled with nature exploration, sports, and even traditional cozy pubs at one of Scotland's best whisky destinations. It's a perfect hub from which to explore the Cairngorms, and it's also a great place for some of the best skiing in the U.K. Aviemore is accessible via train from Glasgow or Edinburgh, or you could book a sleeper train from London. A bus runs between Aviemore and the closest ski resort, Cairngorm Mountain Resort, or you could drive.
Cairngorms National Park, where Aviemore is located, is the U.K.'s largest park. It is home to diverse ecosystems including forests, high mountains, moorlands, and rivers. Some of these habitats are the legacy of ancient glaciers, while others are the fruit of hard labor done by local farmers, park rangers, and managers. Wildlife such as wildcats, reindeer, pine martens, ospreys, and golden eagles call the park their home — and so do three of the five ski resorts in Scotland that are perfect for enjoying a snowy winter retreat.
Head to Cairngorm Mountain Resort from Aviemore for skiing adventures
Cairngorms National Park is home to three ski resorts: Cairngorm Mountain Resort, Glenshee Ski Centre, and Lecht Ski Centre. Of those, Cairngorm Mountain Resort is the closest to Aviemore, and the village is great for equipment rentals before you hit the slopes and will satisfy all your apres-ski needs, too. The other two resorts are not as close to Aviemore, but you can drive to them from the town.
Cairngorm Mountain was founded in 1961, offering ski enthusiasts more than 18 miles of ski trails during the winter months. Cairngorm Mountain is open year-round, delighting visitors with stunning hiking trails and mountain views as well as fun outdoor recreational activities such as biking, tubing slides, and even a mountain cable-car railway. Cairngorm Mountain also hosts the U.K.'s highest restaurant — its Ptarmigan Restaurant sits at 3,600 feet height above sea level with a terrace offering panoramic views of the surrounding highlands. There's also a café and bar at the resort in case you want a hot cocoa or a pint after skiing.
Aviemore and the Cairngorms offer visitors more than just snow sports
With wonderful landscapes straight out of a movie, the Scottish Highlands offer some of the world's most gorgeous waterfalls, mountains, and forests. However, the Highlands, Cairngorms National Park, and the village of Aviemore offer visitors much more than just stunning natural scenery and snowsports. Adventure fanatics can enjoy mountain-biking routes (with bike rentals in town), kayaking along the River Spey, or whitewater rafting along the rivers Findhorn or Feshie. Golfers can also enjoy the Spey Valley Golf Course and can book a tee time even if they're not staying at the connected Macdonald Spey Valley Resort.
Jump into a real steam train at the Strathspey Railway in Aviemore for a nostalgic ride throughout the Highlands complete with a light lunch or afternoon tea on board. The free-to-enter open-air Highland Folk Museum is also a great option for those interested in learning about how Scotland's way of life has changed since the 1700s up to the 20th century. Last but not least, Aviemore is also home to a variety of shops carrying outdoor clothes, fresh and locally grown produce, gift shops, and of course, bookstores.
Pubs and restaurants throughout the village are eager to welcome hungry and thirsty travelers. Places like The Skiing Doo and Doo Below showcase ski and snowboarding items while carrying the Cairngorms Brewery's award-winning beer. It's perfect for enjoying a nice evening while drinking and watching some sports. Coffee lovers can recline at the Route 7 Cafe and enjoy a full Scottish breakfast or a bacon roll and a cup of coffee.