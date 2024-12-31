One Of America's 'Most Visited Holy Sites' Is A Southwestern Stunner Famed For Historic Attractions
Tucked away in the unassuming foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in northern New Mexico, Chimayó is a cultural hub of food, history, and religion. And at the heart of this quaint series of villages is a religious and spiritual lore that's ingrained in a history of Christianity, but carries incredible importance to the indigenous people of the area long before Christendom. Chimayó's spiritual fame stems from the Pueblo peoples' beliefs that the hot springs of the area held healing powers, and upon European contact, religious meaning continued to hold true for this sacred village when miracles of great Catholic importance occurred.
In the early 19th century, after a man reported a miracle occurring from the nearby Santa Cruz River, and then upon finding a crucifix relic, Chimayó's reputation as a vital religious area was cemented. Villagers constructed a chapel to house the relic thereafter, and the chapel and region itself have now since become a site of important pilgrimage for nearly 300,000 people annually who wish to worship in the name of healing in the Catholic tradition. El Santuario de Chimayó, the eponymous chapel, is considered one of the most important, if not the most important, Catholic pilgrimage site in North America, attracting pilgrims seeking healing and solace in the legacy of the Pueblo Native Americans and the crucifix located in the area. Pilgrims and visitors today will encounter the cultural richness of Chimayó as a town and will be mystified by the weight of El Santuario's spiritual history.
Visiting Chimayó and El Santuario in New Mexico
Located near the Old Spanish Trail, Chimayó is a series of villages in the Santa Cruz Valley. El Santuario de Chimayó itself sits at the heart of the village of El Potrero, and is an extremely well-preserved adobe church that exemplifies 19th century Spanish folk art, religious decoration, and frescos. Drawn by the promise of healing, pilgrims are often keenly interested in el pocito, a small area of holy dirt located in the chapel. Said to be of the earth from which the famed relic was found, the dirt is believed to have miraculous healing properties. The church is open to the public daily, but be mindful that during days of worship and the Holy Week, you'll be among thousands of worshippers around the sanctuary. That said, El Santuario is a great spot for meditation, a peaceful environment near the river and manicured outdoor spaces, along with a visitor center.
While El Santuario is undoubtedly one of the most important sites in Chimayó, the Lourdes of America — as the area is known — is also home to other rich cultural experiences. For instance, Chimayó has a long weaving tradition, and a trip to Ortega's Weaving Shop is the perfect way to come find a souvenir of substance, whether it be a one-of-a-kind coat or beautiful southwestern rug. Visitors should also take a trip to Centinela Traditional Arts, a weaving gallery that displays the handiwork of local artists. If you're planning on staying in town for dinner, then you cannot miss Rancho De Chimayó for the best of local cuisine. Of course, you can head to Santa Fe for the evening, too; Chimayó is less than 30 miles from America's oldest capital city, making it an easy day trip.
A brief history of Chimayó's spiritualism and importance
The area of Chimayó has long held spiritual importance for the people inhabiting the land. Since the 12th century, Pueblo people believed that the hot springs were the residual spirits of supernatural beings sent to heal the people who encountered them. By 1693, Spanish control of New Mexico established a Catholic presence, and a little over a century later, the miracles of the relic began circulating throughout the Catholic world. According to tradition, Don Bernardo Abeyta, a member of the Penitentes, witnessed a light radiating from the Santa Cruz River near the hills on Good Friday in 1810. When he reached the source of the light, Abeyta dug into the dirt, finally extracting a Crucifix associated with Our Lord of Esquipulas, a figure that originated in Guatemala as one of healing.
The relic was believed to be responsible for a number of miracles at the time, including relocating itself from another church back to Chimayó on multiple occasions. It was then believed that the crucifix was sending a message: It was to remain in Chimayó, and thus El Santuario was built.
Today, the area is a thriving haven of spirituality and healing, blending together cultures but ultimately serving as a place of reflection. Chimayó is a part of a much larger landscape of historic, religious, and wellness sites throughout the state of New Mexico like the 1,000-Year-Old World Heritage Site, Taos Pueblo, or the healing hot springs of the bizarrely named, yet very popular wellness town of Truth or Consequences. It points to the deeply ingrained legacy of spiritualism, and really indigeneity, in the state.