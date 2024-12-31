Hidden In The Heart Of Kentucky's Picture-Perfect Bluegrass Region Is The State's Oldest City

Kentucky is renowned for its many charming small towns. From the picturesque bourbon capital of the world to the youthful and artsy paradise of Berea, the Bluegrass State offers plenty of historical, boozy, and outdoorsy vacation destinations. Add the quaint town of Harrodsburg to your list of family-friendly havens worthy of a weekend road trip excursion.

Founded in 1774, the town is the oldest in Kentucky. It is the namesake of James Harrod, the leader of a group of pioneers who hailed from Pennsylvania and conquered the wilderness. Also referred to as "the Birthplace of the West," Harrodsburg has an illustrious and proud heritage as the first permanent English settlement west of the Allegheny Mountains.

Steeped in history and surrounded by rolling hills and horse farms, Harrodsburg is an idyllic town of roughly 9,000 residents with a compact downtown filled with unique boutiques and dining options. After shopping for local handicraft goods, antiques, and jewelry, you can indulge in a shaved ice or ice cream treat from The Local before heading off on your Harrodsburg adventures.