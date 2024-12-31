Hidden In The Heart Of Kentucky's Picture-Perfect Bluegrass Region Is The State's Oldest City
Kentucky is renowned for its many charming small towns. From the picturesque bourbon capital of the world to the youthful and artsy paradise of Berea, the Bluegrass State offers plenty of historical, boozy, and outdoorsy vacation destinations. Add the quaint town of Harrodsburg to your list of family-friendly havens worthy of a weekend road trip excursion.
Founded in 1774, the town is the oldest in Kentucky. It is the namesake of James Harrod, the leader of a group of pioneers who hailed from Pennsylvania and conquered the wilderness. Also referred to as "the Birthplace of the West," Harrodsburg has an illustrious and proud heritage as the first permanent English settlement west of the Allegheny Mountains.
Steeped in history and surrounded by rolling hills and horse farms, Harrodsburg is an idyllic town of roughly 9,000 residents with a compact downtown filled with unique boutiques and dining options. After shopping for local handicraft goods, antiques, and jewelry, you can indulge in a shaved ice or ice cream treat from The Local before heading off on your Harrodsburg adventures.
Explore the fascinating history of Harrodsburg
Old Fort Harrod State Park commemorates Harrodsburg's history as an original English settlement. The main attraction is the full-scale replica of James Harrod's fort, where cabins and blockhouses are painstakingly recreated and furnished with artifacts used by the pioneers. Visitors can travel back in time and imagine the lives of the hardworking settlers by walking through the old fort. The park is also the site of the Lincoln Marriage Temple, a cabin enshrined within a brick pavilion where Abraham Lincoln's parents wed in 1806. Additionally, the park's Matheny-Taylor House, also known as the Mansion Museum, is a gorgeous two-story house built in 1810 that exhibits relics from the American Revolutionary War and the Civil War. If you are in the area in August, you can participate in the annual Pioneer Days, with live music, a car show, a watermelon eating contest, a 5K race, and other activities.
Another must-see historical site in Harrodsburg is the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, a 3,000-acre landmark that celebrates the Kentucky Shakers. It is home to a genuine community of farmers, naturalists, and historians who diligently work to preserve the Shaker legacy of the region. The Shakers were initially attracted to the land's abundant resources, and today, its descendants continue to safeguard their homeland by preserving their culture. It's the perfect wholesome getaway where you can roam a prairie preserve filled with woodlands, watersheds, fields, native plants, and wildlife. The farm is the heart of the community, where you can learn about sustainable agricultural practices while wandering the organic garden, the orchard, and the livestock barns. Finally, the trip won't be complete without touring the historical buildings, examining the superior Shaker craftsmanship and soaking up the fascinating Shaker history.
Traverse the awe-inspiring outdoors and visit with four-legged friends
If being outside and staying active is more your jam, you can head to the Kentucky River Palisades. Surrounded by steep limestone gorges and intricate cave systems, paddling the river valley is a fun and active way to experience Kentucky's fantastic nature. If you prefer to stay dry, consider the one-hour Dixie Belle paddle wheeler tour that picks up passengers from Shaker Landing. It is an old-timey, 60-foot vessel with a full bar to enjoy the scenery on deck with your favorite cocktail.
You can also experience the best of Kentucky Horse Country by booking a ride at the Big Red Stables. It is a third-generation, family-owned wonderland that invites animal lovers to embrace horseback riding on gentle Tennessee Walking Horses. If you are nervous, you can try "GroomQi," a meditative practice modified from ancient Chinese movement practices and combined with horse grooming.
Besides horses, you can say hi to another breed of four-legged friends when in Harrodsburg: alpacas! Head to Black Watch Alpacas to see these super adorable creatures of the camelids family. Hemingway, Man in Black, and Moustachio are only some of the farm's residents you can hug to your heart's content. For more Kentucky outdoor adventures, trek the postcard-worthy "Grand Canyon of the South," Breaks Interstate Park.