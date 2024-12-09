The 'Grand Canyon Of The South' Is A Postcard-Worthy Park Nestled In Serene Appalachian Beauty
Without a doubt, few sights in the United States are as stunning as the Grand Canyon. This world-famous natural wonder is a bucket list item for travelers from around the planet. However, although the Grand Canyon is truly a once-in-a-lifetime destination, it's certainly not without its downfalls. It's one of the more touristy sites in the United States, and many of the best ways to see it are overpriced and crowded.
If you want to experience the vast nature and natural beauty of the Grand Canyon, but without being surrounded by hordes of tourists, there is a fantastic alternative to consider. On the other side of the country is Breaks Interstate Park, often called the "Grand Canyon of the South." This little-known gem amid the Appalachian Mountains is an amazing escape without crowds of people.
Located on the state line between Kentucky and Virginia — and just 125 miles from Galax, the Old-Time music capital of the world – Breaks Interstate Park is one of the most gorgeous national parks in the U.S. For overnight accommodations, book a room in the nearby town of Pikeville, Kentucky, pitch a tent at the campground, or park your RV at one of the modern RV hookups at Breaks Interstate Park.
The Grand Canyon of the South
Getting to Breaks Interstate Park is relatively easy. If you're coming from the east, you can take the lovely Skyline Drive, Virginia's best fall road through dense forest. If you want to continue your trip west after visiting, Breaks Interstate Park is only about 135 miles from London, a picturesque Kentucky town with scenic trails hidden at the Appalachians' edge.
Breaks Interstate Park is renowned for its expansive wildlife, rugged mountains, beautiful streams, lakes, and rare Catawba rhododendron flora. Start your trip at the Breaks Visitor Center, which has a small museum that focuses on the park's history, wildlife, and geology. The park is especially popular with birdwatchers hoping to catch sight of peregrine falcons, hood warblers, bald eagles, and other species. Another awesome option for wildlife enthusiasts is to take a guided tour to spot elk. During tours you can get an up-close look at the majestic animals and snap some photos.
One of the highlights of Breaks Interstate Park is the epic 1,600-feet deep canyon, believed to be approximately 250 million years old. Throughout the canyon there are more than a dozen interconnected hiking trails for trekkers of different skill levels. There are also horseback riding opportunities and mountain biking trails available.
Splash, climb, and zip at Breaks Interstate Park
Breaks Interstate Park is also an phenomenal place to enjoy some time by the water. Breathtaking Laurel Lake and quaint Beaver Pond are both excellent fishing spots, especially for bass and bluegill. You can also rent canoes and pedal boats at Laurel Lake if you want to spend a few hours exploring the lake. Kids will get a kick out of Splash! In The Park, a water park facility filled with swimming pools, water slides, and a spray ground. For more free-flowing adventure head to Russell Fork River, home to some of the region's best whitewater rafting.
Those with experience can rock climb along the park's bullet sandstone walls. Thrill seekers wanting a bird's-eye view can fly over the treetops on the Canyon Rim Zip Line.
Before you go, check online for special events being held at Breaks Interstate Park. It's common to find concerts at the park's amphitheater and other activities like Appalachian woodworking, craft shows, and trail races. The Grand Canyon of the South is a natural paradise that would be the perfect destination for your next outdoor trip.