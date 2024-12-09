The 'Grand Canyon Of The South' Is A Postcard-Worthy Park Nestled In Serene Appalachian Beauty

Without a doubt, few sights in the United States are as stunning as the Grand Canyon. This world-famous natural wonder is a bucket list item for travelers from around the planet. However, although the Grand Canyon is truly a once-in-a-lifetime destination, it's certainly not without its downfalls. It's one of the more touristy sites in the United States, and many of the best ways to see it are overpriced and crowded.

If you want to experience the vast nature and natural beauty of the Grand Canyon, but without being surrounded by hordes of tourists, there is a fantastic alternative to consider. On the other side of the country is Breaks Interstate Park, often called the "Grand Canyon of the South." This little-known gem amid the Appalachian Mountains is an amazing escape without crowds of people.

Located on the state line between Kentucky and Virginia — and just 125 miles from Galax, the Old-Time music capital of the world – Breaks Interstate Park is one of the most gorgeous national parks in the U.S. For overnight accommodations, book a room in the nearby town of Pikeville, Kentucky, pitch a tent at the campground, or park your RV at one of the modern RV hookups at Breaks Interstate Park.