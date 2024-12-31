America's 'Third Most-Loved Building' Is A San Francisco Icon That's Free To Explore Under One Condition

San Francisco is arguably among the most photogenic cities in America. The famous steep streets rise and fall across its iconic hills, rewarding pedestrians with sweeping ocean and wildlife views of the city and the wider Bay Area. Dramatic topography and diverse architectural beauty makes San Francisco a haven for photographers, sightseers, and hikers off the 400-mile Bay Area Ridge Trail.

One of the best vantage points is Coit Tower, an elegant Art Deco structure atop Pioneer Park in the city's Telegraph Hill neighborhood. Built in 1933, Coit Tower was funded by a bequest from Lillie Hitchcock Coit, a wealthy socialite and firefighting patron who wished to beautify the city she loved. Pedestrians can reach the base of Coit Tower via the Filbert Street Steps. You may feel a burn up its 385 steps, but you should be sufficiently distracted by the charming homes, pretty gardens, and famous wild parrots, which swoop past in flashes of green and red. The views here are great and only improve as you ascend.

Tickets to the Coit Tower's 360-degree viewing platform cost $10, but as long as you stick to the ground floor, you can still enjoy art, a gift shop, and top-notch views for free. Adorning the walls are evocative murals created in 1934 as part of the Work Progress Administration during the Great Depression. These frescoes depict agriculture, industry, and general urban scenes, offering a stylized yet grounded snapshot of the era's social and economic concerns. With natural beauty, historical significance, and artistic flair, it is little wonder that Coit Tower came in third place on Buildworld's list of the most-loved buildings in the United States.