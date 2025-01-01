The West Coast's Famous 'Hippie Bus' Is A Unique, Hassle-Free, And Breathtaking Road Trip Adventure

While many have considered cross country transportation to be an overly expensive means of getting from point A to point B, perception is starting to change. With many Americans now preferring methods of travel like trains, one company still believes the best part of the trip is the journey — and what a long, strange trip it's been. Green Tortoise Adventure Travel is a tour bus company that has been operating out of San Francisco for over 50 years and offers its customers an experience of a bygone era for very reasonable prices. Rather than hastily getting passengers to their destination, many stops are taken along the way in some of the most scenic parts of North America, giving passengers the ability to explore at their own speeds and live like they're in a traveling commune. For a modest rate, the customer can traverse the U.S. and Canada without having to worry about hotels, rental cars, or meal planning.

Green Tortoise commands a fleet of about 10 buses that are mostly decommissioned Greyhound and transit buses. Trips usually house around 27 passengers, with some American but also travelers from other countries. The rows of seats have been removed and replaced with sleeping and lounging areas that encourage passenger interaction. About 70% of food is accounted for in the price and passengers are relied upon to help with preparation of food and dishes. By giving up some niceties like personal space and privacy, travelers are treated to an unforgettable experience; forging lifelong bonds in some of the most gorgeous areas in the country.