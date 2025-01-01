The West Coast's Famous 'Hippie Bus' Is A Unique, Hassle-Free, And Breathtaking Road Trip Adventure
While many have considered cross country transportation to be an overly expensive means of getting from point A to point B, perception is starting to change. With many Americans now preferring methods of travel like trains, one company still believes the best part of the trip is the journey — and what a long, strange trip it's been. Green Tortoise Adventure Travel is a tour bus company that has been operating out of San Francisco for over 50 years and offers its customers an experience of a bygone era for very reasonable prices. Rather than hastily getting passengers to their destination, many stops are taken along the way in some of the most scenic parts of North America, giving passengers the ability to explore at their own speeds and live like they're in a traveling commune. For a modest rate, the customer can traverse the U.S. and Canada without having to worry about hotels, rental cars, or meal planning.
Green Tortoise commands a fleet of about 10 buses that are mostly decommissioned Greyhound and transit buses. Trips usually house around 27 passengers, with some American but also travelers from other countries. The rows of seats have been removed and replaced with sleeping and lounging areas that encourage passenger interaction. About 70% of food is accounted for in the price and passengers are relied upon to help with preparation of food and dishes. By giving up some niceties like personal space and privacy, travelers are treated to an unforgettable experience; forging lifelong bonds in some of the most gorgeous areas in the country.
Companies like Green Tortoise were once very popular in America
Founded by a man named Gardner Kent in 1973, the company was named as such in response to another bus company at the time, "Grey Rabbit", that was later bought out by Green Tortoise in 1982. In the 60s and early 70s, long distance bus companies thrived as a legitimate travel option, as they offered a much more budget friendly alternative to the pricier airfare of the time. Lines like Green Tortoise came to be embraced by the counterculture "hippie" movement and were notoriously regarded as "Woodstock on wheels" due to the consumption of mind altering substances by the passengers. When airfare became more affordable to the average person by the late 70s, however, most long distance bus companies were rendered obsolete.
Green Tortoise survived by shifting gears in the 80s to focus on adventure tourism, embracing lengthier trips to include destinations like national parks, hot springs and camping grounds. Kent's son Lyle and his partner Amber assumed control of the business in 2001 and remain the main proprietors to this day. When asked if they still identify as a "hippie" company their website reads, "We cherish our history... However this is no longer a 'hippie' bus company by any mainstream definition. Our coaches are newer, safety is #1 priority, the food is contemporary and the coach is clean...Everyone is welcome on the Green Tortoise!"
Green Tortoise offers multiple travel experiences and accommodations
The chartered trips with Green Tortoise feature departure points from San Francisco, Seattle, and Las Vegas. The Yosemite trip is the shortest they offer at two days and features access to numerous hiking trails near El Capitan and the majestic Half Dome near the Yosemite Valley. Sleeping accommodations on the bus are provided for the trip out and back, but passengers are encouraged to camp out under the stars once the location has been reached (they are however still permitted to sleep in the bus if they so choose). Tents are available for rental through the company as well. Longer excursions include the 14-day Northwest Sea to Summits, which includes exploring breathtaking vistas along the Oregon coast before crossing the border into Canada to the world renowned Banff National Park for sightseeing and trips to natural hot springs.
In addition to their world famous chartered trips, the company also runs two well-maintained hostels in San Francisco and Seattle. The latter is located near the popular Pike Place Market in the center of town near some well-regarded restaurants and the waterfront and the staff offer guests pub crawls and walking tours. The San Francisco location is on Broadway Street, a 15-minute walk from attractions like Fisherman's Wharf and the Golden Gate Bridge. From its humble roots, Green Tortoise has expanded its scope to become one of the premier travel companies in the entire United States.