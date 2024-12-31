One Of The Longest Natural Bridges East Of The Rockies Is A Hidden Gem In An Alabama Park
About 70 miles northwest of Alabama's cultural capital, Birmingham, you'll find a privately owned park where you can marvel at a well-defined geological feature: Natural Bridge Park. The sandstone bridge spans two rocky hillsides 60 feet above the ground. Joined by another small bridge outcropping, it makes a natural canopy over a mossy, lush forest bed and stream below.
The dimensions of the natural bridge vary depending on who you ask. While the North Alabama website and the official state tourism department report that the span is 148 feet long and that it's the "longest natural bridge east of the Rockies," the non-profit Natural Arches and Bridges Society records the combined length of both spans at 105 feet, making it only among the longest spans in the Eastern United States but not the absolute longest east of the Rockies. The longest, according to the society's measurements, is Mantle Rock in Kentucky, with a 154-foot span. However, Tripadvisor reviewers are willing to give the facts the benefit of the doubt, rating the park a 4.5- out of 5-star attraction. Just don't believe the natural bridge propaganda you'll see in the park's signage — it's not the biggest east of the Rockies, but it's still pretty darn impressive.
Regardless of the exact length, the bridge remains an intriguing monument, hidden on a peaceful nature trail off the U.S. Highway 278 on County Road 3500, Haleyville. According to the park, it was formed millions of years ago from a receding sea that washed most of the sandstone away with it, leaving only a portion of rock held together with iron ore veins.
Natural Bridge Park offers history and geology fans a treat
The forested area around Natural Bridge gives visitors plenty of opportunities for rock scrambling, photography, and hikes. On a 2-mile hike that loops around the park, you can pass underneath the natural bridge, encounter a hidden waterfall, and see other natural rock formations, including one that resembles the face of the Creek Indians that originally lived in the area. In addition to this history, geologists, botanists, and archaeologists sometimes come to the park for research.
Visitors arriving in the park pass through the gate and pay an entrance fee at the gift shop. (It's $10 at the time of writing.) The park is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 5 p.m. the rest of the week. While at the gift shop, peruse the local selection of gifts and goods while learning more about the historical significance of the area.
If you're keen to explore more of the beautiful Northern Alabama forest, explore nearby Dismals Canyon in the fall. Or if you're an experienced caver, check out our guide to one of the state's most photographed spots, Neversink Pit.