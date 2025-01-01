Along The Missouri River Is Kansas' Oldest City With European-Inspired Architecture And Unique Shops
While you might think of America's most storied road trip routes as ones you explore by car, when it comes American road trips through Kansas, they have a much deeper history, going all the way back to covered wagons. As European settlers started to move across the U.S. in the mid-1800s, many of the well-known trails like the Santa Fe Trail and the Oregon Trail took travelers through what would become Kansas. Lewis and Clark even came through the area in the early 1800s. One notable stop for many pioneers heading out west was Fort Leavenworth, which was established in 1827. Then, in 1854, the city of Leavenworth was formed a few miles south, making it the oldest city in the Sunflower State, predating the state's founding by seven years. The city is still there, near the Missouri River, about a 40-minute drive from Kansas City, which was once known as the "Paris of the Plains." And this historic city is full of fantastic architecture and fun shopping.
If you're someone who loves all things vintage, make sure to visit downtown Leavenworth. You never know what kind of treasure you'll find at the Americana Furniture & Antique Mall, Out of the Barn, or the three-story Leavenworth Antique Mall, which is housed in a building from the 1870s. For gifts and home goods, Candle Queen Candles is a good choice, as is The Small Hinge. And bibliophiles will want to make sure to visit The Book Barn; it is the go-to place for new and used books.
Leavenworth, Kansas has fun art and history to explore
If you walk around downtown Leavenworth, you'll notice some of the buildings date back to over 100 years ago. Downtown also has a fun collection of murals and statues. You can find a miniature Statue of Liberty, a giant mural of Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock, a Buffalo Bill Cody mural (he lived in Leavenworth when he was little), and more.
For those who want a deeper dive into the historical side of Leavenworth, there's a few must see spots. The C.W. Parker Carousel Museum & Gift Shop features a working, hand-carved carousel from 1913. It's been completely restored, and if you look closely at some of the horses, you can see some of Parker's signature touches: a corn cob near the saddle. The museum also has a hand-cranked carousel from the 1890s (sadly, you can't ride that one). If you're looking for unique roadside stops on a road trip across the U.S., this carousel should be on the list.
The Chapel of the Veterans isn't in downtown, but it is a beautiful building on the grounds of the Eisenhower VA Medical Center that's well worth visiting. It was built in 1893 and designed by renowned Kansas City architect Louis Curtiss. The Gothic-style church will remind you of grand European cathedrals, and it is now a National Historic Landmark.
Check out Leavenworth's grand historic mansions
As for impressive old mansions in Leavenworth, Kansas, there are a few to check out. The Carroll Mansion is probably the most well-known; it's now home to Leavenworth County Historical Society. Much of this grand Victorian house has been restored to its 1880s glory. The woodwork has its original warm luster, and the stained glass shines like it was put in yesterday. It's open for guided tours throughout the week.
Next door is the Romanesque house built in 1895 for Nathaniel Burt, vice president of the Great Western Stove Company. You can't go in, but you can still appreciate its well-maintained design. There are even more grand private houses around town that date back nearly to Leavenworth's founding. Amongst them, you'll find fantastic examples of Queen Anne, Tudor Revival, and Italianate style houses.
While you're exploring unique sites in Kansas, if you drive about an hour west from Leavenworth, you'll be at Topeka's "Truckhenge," a quirky, family-friendly tourist attraction. And for more history and European style, the Kansas City Country Club Plaza, with its many fountains and great shopping, is about 45 minutes away.