Along The Missouri River Is Kansas' Oldest City With European-Inspired Architecture And Unique Shops

While you might think of America's most storied road trip routes as ones you explore by car, when it comes American road trips through Kansas, they have a much deeper history, going all the way back to covered wagons. As European settlers started to move across the U.S. in the mid-1800s, many of the well-known trails like the Santa Fe Trail and the Oregon Trail took travelers through what would become Kansas. Lewis and Clark even came through the area in the early 1800s. One notable stop for many pioneers heading out west was Fort Leavenworth, which was established in 1827. Then, in 1854, the city of Leavenworth was formed a few miles south, making it the oldest city in the Sunflower State, predating the state's founding by seven years. The city is still there, near the Missouri River, about a 40-minute drive from Kansas City, which was once known as the "Paris of the Plains." And this historic city is full of fantastic architecture and fun shopping.

If you're someone who loves all things vintage, make sure to visit downtown Leavenworth. You never know what kind of treasure you'll find at the Americana Furniture & Antique Mall, Out of the Barn, or the three-story Leavenworth Antique Mall, which is housed in a building from the 1870s. For gifts and home goods, Candle Queen Candles is a good choice, as is The Small Hinge. And bibliophiles will want to make sure to visit The Book Barn; it is the go-to place for new and used books.