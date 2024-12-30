Witness The Rockies Up Close On Colorado's Family-Friendly Alpine Coaster For Unforgettable Thrills
Colorado is home to the Rocky Mountains, the capital of Denver, family-friendly vacation destinations for teenagers, and world-class ski resorts. Set against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains lies Estes Park, an ultimate destination to visit in Colorado, and a gateway to the U.S. national park which is a hidden gem for outdoor adventure, Rocky Mountain National Park. It's also home to a family-friendly alpine coaster, offering unforgettable thrills and an up-close view of the Rockies.
The Mustang Mountain Coaster opened in 2021 on Sombrero Ranch, a horse ranch in Estes Park. It's the brainchild of the Walker family, owners of the ranch, who have hosted horse and wagon tours on their property for decades. With this creation, the Walkers can keep the ranch intact and protect the land from development while offering a unique version of a typical "trail ride" reminiscent of the highs of a roller coaster ride. It's the only alpine coaster in the greater Front Range region of Colorado, and one of only 36 in the U.S., with the premier U.S. coaster being built in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
All about the Mustang Mountain Coaster set amongst the scenic Rockies
The alpine coaster makes a 1,000-foot climb up the side of the mountain on a cable pulley and once at the top, you're released and at the whim of gravity as you descend 2,000 feet. Speeds on the coaster can reach up to 30 miles per hour and take passengers through a series of thrilling dips, drops, and turns just like a roller coaster.
The three-ride pass costs $35, whereas a single ride is $20, so opting for the multiple-ride pass is a better value and offers more thrill. The coaster offers family-friendly pricing for riders under 54 inches tall with their Unlimited Passenger pass for $20. Reservations are not required, but you can purchase tickets online prior to arriving at the ranch.
The Mustang Mountain Coaster is open year-round so you can experience the thrill and witness the majestic Rocky Mountains during any season. The days and hours vary so check out their website for the current schedule.
Tips, reviews, and rules for riding this family-friendly alpine coaster
If you're planning on undertaking the Mustang Mountain Coaster, you'll need to keep some important safety rules and tips in mind. You'll be asked to sign a liability waiver for each family member, and those people with certain health conditions will have to sit and watch from the sidelines. The minimum age to ride the coaster is three years and the height restriction is 38 inches, making it pretty family-friendly. The ride is open to solo passengers, as long as the person is 54 inches tall, and tandem passengers. To ride tandem, you put the shorter rider in front of the driver, with one being at least 16 years of age, and with a combined weight of 330 pounds.
Tripadvisor users recommended the three-ride pass for the best value and most fun and gave the coaster high marks for attentive staff and safety, important traits of a family-friendly attraction. One reviewer noted that their 28 miles per hour ride felt more like 50 miles per hour while another shared the added bonus of interacting with friendly goats on-site.