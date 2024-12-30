Witness The Rockies Up Close On Colorado's Family-Friendly Alpine Coaster For Unforgettable Thrills

Colorado is home to the Rocky Mountains, the capital of Denver, family-friendly vacation destinations for teenagers, and world-class ski resorts. Set against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains lies Estes Park, an ultimate destination to visit in Colorado, and a gateway to the U.S. national park which is a hidden gem for outdoor adventure, Rocky Mountain National Park. It's also home to a family-friendly alpine coaster, offering unforgettable thrills and an up-close view of the Rockies.

The Mustang Mountain Coaster opened in 2021 on Sombrero Ranch, a horse ranch in Estes Park. It's the brainchild of the Walker family, owners of the ranch, who have hosted horse and wagon tours on their property for decades. With this creation, the Walkers can keep the ranch intact and protect the land from development while offering a unique version of a typical "trail ride" reminiscent of the highs of a roller coaster ride. It's the only alpine coaster in the greater Front Range region of Colorado, and one of only 36 in the U.S., with the premier U.S. coaster being built in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.