Michigan's Largest Restaurant Is A Family-Favorite Destination With Its Own Nearby Indoor Waterpark
Michigan is full of unique, world-class destinations. Within the Great Lake State, you can explore America's oldest aquarium in Belle Isle, visit America's best-rated sculpture park in Grand Rapids, or even discover a scenic, walkable town bursting with European charm in the Midwest's 'Little Bavaria,' Frankenmuth. Also in Frankenmuth, you'll find Michigan's largest restaurant, which happens to be one of the top 15 most legendary eateries on earth.
Famed for its chicken dinners and family-friendly Midwest hospitality, Zehnder's is more than a restaurant. It's an institution. Boasting 10 dining rooms, the sprawling restaurant is part of a historic resort that features deluxe hotel rooms, a stunning 6,000-yard golf course, and a thrilling indoor waterpark. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind destination where you can sink your teeth into an all-you-can-eat family style chicken dinner, and splash to your heart's content at a 50,000 square foot water park, head to Zehnder's.
Enjoy comfort food classics in America's largest family restaurant
Dating back to 1928, and now holding the title of "America's largest family restaurant," Zehnder's is renowned for its comforting homestyle dishes. As indicated by its vintage neon sign (one of the longest continually-used neon signs), its most famous menu offering is the family-style chicken dinner. The delicious golden-brown chicken comes served with fluffy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables on the side in an all you care to eat-style dinner. Upgrade to the Feast Dinner if you want to add breaded jumbo shrimp, prime rib, and seasonal fruit strudel to your order.
Apart from the chicken, the beloved eatery's menu boasts seafood selections like the locally-caught Great Lakes yellow perch, and vegetarian dishes like the delectable vegetable mac and cheese. If you're looking for something to sip, their beverage menu features a stellar selection of German drafts, classic beers, specialty ciders, wine, and cocktails.
Splash around in the indoor waterpark
Beyond the restaurant, you'll find Zehnder's Splash Village, a giant indoor waterpark with 50,000 square feet of aquatic attractions. Take a thrilling ride on a six-story family raft, play a game of water basketball or volleyball, and plunge through winding four-story tube slides into the sprawling swimming pool. For a more relaxing experience, you can soak in the Whimsical Whirl hot tub or drift down the Crooked Brook lazy river. Though the waterpark is indoors, its most unique feature is a retractable skylight that grants rays of sparkling sunshine on warm days.
For an outdoor adventure, take advantage of the nearby Fortress Golf Course, which offers 18 holes on over 6,000 yards of gorgeous greens. If you're staying the night in Frankenmuth, check into one of Zehnder's deluxe hotel rooms, which gives you easy access to both Splash Village, and the family-favorite restaurant onsite.