Michigan's Largest Restaurant Is A Family-Favorite Destination With Its Own Nearby Indoor Waterpark

Dating back to 1928, and now holding the title of "America's largest family restaurant," Zehnder's is renowned for its comforting homestyle dishes. As indicated by its vintage neon sign (one of the longest continually-used neon signs), its most famous menu offering is the family-style chicken dinner. The delicious golden-brown chicken comes served with fluffy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables on the side in an all you care to eat-style dinner. Upgrade to the Feast Dinner if you want to add breaded jumbo shrimp, prime rib, and seasonal fruit strudel to your order.

Apart from the chicken, the beloved eatery's menu boasts seafood selections like the locally-caught Great Lakes yellow perch, and vegetarian dishes like the delectable vegetable mac and cheese. If you're looking for something to sip, their beverage menu features a stellar selection of German drafts, classic beers, specialty ciders, wine, and cocktails.