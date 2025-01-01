This Wildly Underrated And Thrilling Theme Park Has The Most Roller Coasters In Europe
Most people go to Europe for its royal castles and holy cathedrals, but when you go to Poland, it's for thrills that will go down in history. If your stomach flips in the city of Zator, it most likely won't be because of the local food, but from the adrenaline that pulses through your veins as you plummet down a rollercoaster at Energylandia. While you can ride the world's longest rollercoaster in Asia, you can't beat plunging drops, 360-degree loops, and unique track designs, like those at this Polish park. With adventures like Pepsi Hyperion, RMF Dragon, and Tidal Wave Twister, the park is considered one of Europe's best coaster lineups, according to Redditors. The entertainment center takes second place for having the most rollercoasters in the world, and first for Europe (via Coasterpedia).
The theme park stays under the radar as it only opened in 2014. Since it's only been about a decade, staff see thousands of visitors annually. In comparison, the park with the most rollercoasters globally, Six Flags Magic Mountain (one of the best amusement parks in the U.S.), has attendance in the millions. Zator is also a small town, lesser known for tourists to pin it on the map. Despite its "shortcomings," it still provides guests with elevated excitement, from the height of the coasters to the attention to detail from park staff. This hidden gem is a magical dream world for daring travelers and families with children.
Explore each fantasyland for a riveting adventure
The 182-acre park has 133 attractions in eight different zones for visitors to start their journey. Each zone has a specific theme, where you'll enter a mystical world of dragons, princesses, or underwater sea rulers. During wintertime, the park plays into the festivities and adds a ninth zone, "Winter Kingdom," where you can find an illuminated Christmas tree, an ice skating rink, and snow tubing.
Since the park is has the most rollercoasters in Europe, there's no doubt guests come to check out every single one. Their most popular coaster, Zadra in Dragon Zone, is a wooden track that reaches as tall as 209 feet, has a 90-degree incline, and speeds so fast (75 mph) that the ride only lasts under two minutes. Another hair-raising attraction tourists love is the Pepsi Hyperion with a 262-foot drop at 85 degrees and speeds at 86 mph.
If you're usually the traveler who holds everyone's bags as they line up for the most intense rides at the park, then the Family Zone is for you. For the participant who likes just a touch of adrenaline and a more peaceful day out, there are less strenuous rides, like the Boomerang, which only reaches 43 mph, or the Frutti Loop, which is age-appropriate for younger children above four years old.
Splash around the water park and plunge down the slides
Energylandia is unique from many amusement parks because there are water rides, as well as a water park. You can sit in a 20-seat boat on the Anaconda ride in Family Zone and hang on tight, as you sail along a track leading to a flume drop. If you're the competitive type, get ready for war in Splash Battle and spray others around you with your splash cannons.
Within the Water Park Zone, there are different themed areas, from Bamboo Bay to Tropical Fun and Exotic Island. Just like on Zadra, you can get that same stomach-dropping feel on water rides, like RMF Maxx Kamikadze, with a plunging plummet. You begin standing up with your arms crossed on your chest, and when the platform slides away, you free-fall down the slippery slide.
There are more toned-down areas in the park. Grab a tube with your partners and head to Twister, swirling around the large circular platform, or relax at the tropical pool — the best part is that the water is heated! With so many different attractions causing a whirl of excitement, Energylandia might as well be added to the list of the highest-rated theme parks across Europe. Its spotless reputation online proves that it's a thrill-seeking adventure for anyone ready to take a little risk.