This Wildly Underrated And Thrilling Theme Park Has The Most Roller Coasters In Europe

Most people go to Europe for its royal castles and holy cathedrals, but when you go to Poland, it's for thrills that will go down in history. If your stomach flips in the city of Zator, it most likely won't be because of the local food, but from the adrenaline that pulses through your veins as you plummet down a rollercoaster at Energylandia. While you can ride the world's longest rollercoaster in Asia, you can't beat plunging drops, 360-degree loops, and unique track designs, like those at this Polish park. With adventures like Pepsi Hyperion, RMF Dragon, and Tidal Wave Twister, the park is considered one of Europe's best coaster lineups, according to Redditors. The entertainment center takes second place for having the most rollercoasters in the world, and first for Europe (via Coasterpedia).

The theme park stays under the radar as it only opened in 2014. Since it's only been about a decade, staff see thousands of visitors annually. In comparison, the park with the most rollercoasters globally, Six Flags Magic Mountain (one of the best amusement parks in the U.S.), has attendance in the millions. Zator is also a small town, lesser known for tourists to pin it on the map. Despite its "shortcomings," it still provides guests with elevated excitement, from the height of the coasters to the attention to detail from park staff. This hidden gem is a magical dream world for daring travelers and families with children.