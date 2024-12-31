'America's Rudest Restaurant' Is A Unique Chain Famous For Its (Un)Happy Hour
For the sensitive souls and the easily offended: Dick's Last Resort is not for you. This restaurant and bar chain has 12 locations nationwide, but one of its most prime spots can be found on the Strip in Las Vegas (inside the medieval-themed Excalibur Hotel and Casino). Its slogan, "Putting the F.U. in fun since 1985," and its encouragement for visitors to use the hashtag #dickspics on social media, should prepare you for plenty of irreverent humor alongside your meal.
So what makes this spot unique in a sea of quirky haunts, top-rated shows, and unmissable restaurants? Well, mainly the service (or lack thereof). The staff at Dick's are specifically trained to sass customers and be rude toward guests. Upon arrival, you will be subjected to some good-natured ribbing, an insult or two, and cheeky banter from the servers. Need some straws or napkins? Don't be surprised if the staff throws them at you like confetti. And all meals are "served with a side of sarcasm" and a dollop of impudence. Among vloggers like Eddie Hall The Beast, it's described as "America's rudest restaurant."
One of the best-known features of Dick's is the "hats of shame". Guests are given paper imitation-chef hats laden with handwritten insults. Every hat is different, with the servers coming up with them on the spot daily. Certain that they can't be that bad? Think again! Some hats worn by previous guests have included lines like "Dirty cougar looking for a willing cub" and "Will twerk for Target gift cards" — and these are just the PG-rated ones. No reservations are required for the restaurant, and the dress code is comfy-casual. Although children are welcome here, due to the nature of the adult-oriented humor, older guests will probably get more out of the experience.
'Crappy Hour' and other events at Dick's Last Resort
A highlight of this restaurant is the happy hour (called the "Crappy Hour"), which is Mondays through Thursdays from noon 'til 5 p.m. More than just discounted drinks and appies (although that's offered too), Crappy Hour is a full-on event. The bartenders are both competent mixologists as well as trained entertainers and can whip up a cocktail with flair and showmanship — all while throwing witty remarks at their willing victims. The experience can lead to hilarious interactions between customers and servers, and the bar staff put on a performance to remember.
At the time of writing, the happy hour special at the Las Vegas location is $8 for all domestic bottles, house liquors, house margaritas, and selected appetizers according to the restaurant's Facebook page. If you're more in the mood for a signature cocktail (not included in the special), try Dick's Red Rocket, a concoction of blue curacao and grenadine with a moonshine base; or order a Sucker Punch, a moonshine-infused lemonade that, as the name suggests, hits you hard. Both drinks come in 20-ounce mason jars, and refills come at a discount.
Other than the Crappy Hour, the restaurant puts on a number of events throughout the year and offers various packages for special occasions. These include bachelorette parties, Sunday Fundays, a Christmas trivia night, and game-day events. Meat-eaters might enjoy Dick's Big Meat Challenge, where participants need to consume two large steaks, a 12-inch sausage, a serving of nachos, and sides within an hour. Succeed and your entire meal will be free — fail and you owe $79.99 plus tax.
Planning your visit to Dick's Last Resort
Once you're at the front desk of Excalibur Hotel, walk through the casino heading towards the Resort Towers, and you'll see Dick's Last Resort on the right-hand side. If you enjoy the Las Vegas experience and are looking for other locations, this popular chain has 12 spots in the U.S., including in Tennessee, Florida, and Texas. Its Smoky Mountains location is particularly beloved, the perfect adults-only eatery in the otherwise family-friendly town of Gatlinburg.
While online reviews indicated that visitors mostly had a good time (as long as they're in on the joke), some previous guests noted on Tripadvisor that the prices are quite high for the quality of food. At the time of writing, prices for shareable appetizers can be as high as $30, and entrees start at $23. A breakfast menu full of delicious hangover cures is also available until 2 p.m. Popular dishes, according to reviews, are the chicken and pasta dishes, the enormous Macho Nachos, and the creatively named Motha Cluckin' Good Chicky Wings.
Despite the sass and verbal abuse you encounter at Dick's, the restaurant chain's comprehensive allergen menu means it's pretty welcoming to anyone with special dietary needs. If you're looking for another exceptionally unique and highly entertaining bar to while away a Las Vegas evening, check out this "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired adult playground inside the Luxor.