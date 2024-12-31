'America's Rudest Restaurant' Is A Unique Chain Famous For Its (Un)Happy Hour

For the sensitive souls and the easily offended: Dick's Last Resort is not for you. This restaurant and bar chain has 12 locations nationwide, but one of its most prime spots can be found on the Strip in Las Vegas (inside the medieval-themed Excalibur Hotel and Casino). Its slogan, "Putting the F.U. in fun since 1985," and its encouragement for visitors to use the hashtag #dickspics on social media, should prepare you for plenty of irreverent humor alongside your meal.

So what makes this spot unique in a sea of quirky haunts, top-rated shows, and unmissable restaurants? Well, mainly the service (or lack thereof). The staff at Dick's are specifically trained to sass customers and be rude toward guests. Upon arrival, you will be subjected to some good-natured ribbing, an insult or two, and cheeky banter from the servers. Need some straws or napkins? Don't be surprised if the staff throws them at you like confetti. And all meals are "served with a side of sarcasm" and a dollop of impudence. Among vloggers like Eddie Hall The Beast, it's described as "America's rudest restaurant."

One of the best-known features of Dick's is the "hats of shame". Guests are given paper imitation-chef hats laden with handwritten insults. Every hat is different, with the servers coming up with them on the spot daily. Certain that they can't be that bad? Think again! Some hats worn by previous guests have included lines like "Dirty cougar looking for a willing cub" and "Will twerk for Target gift cards" — and these are just the PG-rated ones. No reservations are required for the restaurant, and the dress code is comfy-casual. Although children are welcome here, due to the nature of the adult-oriented humor, older guests will probably get more out of the experience.