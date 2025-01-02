The Birthplace Of Wine Is In This Unexpected Country

Imagine sharing a bottle of wine with friends when someone asks, "Where was wine invented?" Some confidently claim France, while others believe it is Italy. However, they'd both be wrong because the birthplace of wine is a country you wouldn't expect.

The answer lies in Georgia — not the American state, but the small country at the intersection of Asia and Europe. Nestled in the Caucasus Mountains, Georgia is one of Europe's most beautiful mountainous countries. It's also the site of the oldest evidence of winemaking in history. According to ScienceDaily, archeologists from the Gadachrili Gora Regional Archaeological Project Expedition discovered ancient vessels containing wine residue dating back 8,000 years. This finding confirms what Georgians have been boasting for generations: that they are the pioneers of winemaking. As such, it's probably no coincidence that the words "wine" and "vino" are strikingly similar to the Georgian word "ghvino."

Georgia may be called "the Cradle of Wine," but this fermented beverage isn't merely a thing of the past. The country's winemaking tradition is evident everywhere you go. You'd be hard-pressed to sit down for a Georgian meal without being offered wine. Even the symbolic Mother of Georgia statue is holding wine in one hand. And truthfully, if you haven't tried Georgian wine, you're missing out. So let's journey through Georgia's past to understand how its winemaking roots grew into a vibrant cultural phenomenon.