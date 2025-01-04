An Ethereal Waterfall-Filled New York State Park Is 'Like The Grand Canyon But Easier'

While you wouldn't confuse the breathtaking rocky gorges of New York for a hike along the North and South rims of the Grand Canyon, it's easy to understand the comparison between the two. One Tripadvisor reviewer says it's "Like the Grand Canyon but easier." At Watkins Glen State Park, you can look down the steep, layered walls of the rocky gorge to see the rushing water of Glen Creek. Most impressive of all, as the water cascades down into the pass, you'll see a staggering 19 waterfalls in a mere 2-mile stretch.

Just about 75 miles away from Letchworth State Park (often called the "Grand Canyon of the East"), Watkins Glen is the perfect place to start a tour of New York's incredible geology. While this is protected land, there's no pretending that the glen is the same as it was when it was carved out by glaciers thousands of years ago. There are stone steps and tunnels all around the gorge, and bridges crisscross over it to make your journey easier.