An Ethereal Waterfall-Filled New York State Park Is 'Like The Grand Canyon But Easier'
While you wouldn't confuse the breathtaking rocky gorges of New York for a hike along the North and South rims of the Grand Canyon, it's easy to understand the comparison between the two. One Tripadvisor reviewer says it's "Like the Grand Canyon but easier." At Watkins Glen State Park, you can look down the steep, layered walls of the rocky gorge to see the rushing water of Glen Creek. Most impressive of all, as the water cascades down into the pass, you'll see a staggering 19 waterfalls in a mere 2-mile stretch.
Just about 75 miles away from Letchworth State Park (often called the "Grand Canyon of the East"), Watkins Glen is the perfect place to start a tour of New York's incredible geology. While this is protected land, there's no pretending that the glen is the same as it was when it was carved out by glaciers thousands of years ago. There are stone steps and tunnels all around the gorge, and bridges crisscross over it to make your journey easier.
Seeing the waterfalls at Watkins Glen from the trail
Hiking is the best way to explore the natural beauty of Watkins Glen State Park. You'll find numerous waterfalls, from roaring 60-foot cascades to wide sheer curtains of flowing water. The most impressive views can be found along the Gorge Trail (pictured). This hour-long trek is very popular, but if you arrive early in the morning (which is always the best time to show up at tourist hot spots), you can still get some space to enjoy the views at your own pace. The path will get you very close to many of the waterfalls, and it even takes you behind several of them. Just watch your step on the stone staircases — many are constantly sprayed by the water from the creek and falls.
If you're coming to the park between late October and the end of April, the Gorge Trail will be closed, so you'll have to hike along the rim instead. The Watkins Glen South Rim Trail takes a little under 1.5 hours to hike and takes you around the top of the gorge instead of through it. You'll still have some breathtaking views of the glen.
How to plan the perfect trip to Watkins Glen State Park
The best time to visit this park is during a spring weekday morning when you won't have to battle crowds. The waterfalls flow their hardest during this time, so you'll get to enjoy the best sights and sounds they have to offer. Although there are trail closures after October, autumn can be a great time to visit, too, since the fall foliage is spectacular in this part of New York. While you won't get to explore the stellar Gorge Trail, the park is still worth visiting if you visit during winter. There are plenty of great spots to cross-country ski and snowshoe in the park, even if you can't check out the falls.
You will find the main entrance to this state park within the little village of Watkins Glen. This is the best way to go into the park if you're planning to hike the Gorge Trail. There is a parking lot near the main entryway, but it's likely to fill up on busy afternoons. You might have to plan to head to the South or North Entrance if you can't get there early enough in the morning to snag a spot.