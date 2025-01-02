Experience Authentic German Culture In A Thriving Iowa Community Of Unique Scenic Villages

The migrant history of the United States means that cross-continental road trips can sometimes feel like traveling the whole world. The Cajun culture of Lafayette, Louisiana, for example, still reflects the roots of the French immigrants who settled in the state more than two centuries ago. In Iowa, the stunning Amana Colonies offer one of the country's most authentic experiences of historic German-American culture.

Founded in 1855, the colonies, which are made up of picturesque and traditionally built public buildings and homes, consist of seven charming villages. They have been a draw for visitors for over 100 years, and they are now collectively registered as a National Historic Landmark. For social historians, the Amana Colonies present a fascinating economic model — similar to the Amish communities of America, the villages used to live and work in a largely self-sustaining way, only engaging with the greater United States by means of buying and selling goods. Many of the trades the villagers plied were the same ones they practiced in Europe, and the townspeople were governed by local councils of elders and obeyed strict religious laws. However, when the Great Depression struck the villages in the 1930s, it largely took away their economic independence and self-sustaining communal lifestyle.

Today, the Amana Colonies are sustained through tourism, offering travelers the opportunity to learn about this unique German-American heritage and to experience the community's traditional way of life. The colonies treat guests to a rich cultural calendar, several museums and art galleries, and luxurious accommodations including hotels, inns, and bed-and-breakfasts.