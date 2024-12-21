A Wildly Underrated Tennessee Town Boasts Historic Charm And A Plethora Of Funky Antique Shops
Sustainable travel and lifestyle choices are always in style, which is why taking a classic Americana thrifting trip should be on your bucket list. In addition to the nostalgia and charm inevitably present in small towns, the act of finding a hidden treasure in itself is exhilarating. Some of America's best antique towns are small, cute villages well worth exploring.
Those on the hunt for ideal antiquing and small-town ambience should look no further than Clinton, Tennessee. The town lies northwest of Knoxville and is a perfect pitstop for any Tennessee road trip. It has a historic Main Street with over 20 antique shops and has earned the top ranking on Martha Stewart's list of the best places to go antiquing in the United States. It is also regarded as the largest antiquing district in the South. Here, you'll find midcentury American and European furniture, along with fine china, lamps, clothing, jewelry, collectibles, and more. There are boutiques, coffee shops, historical attractions, and special events taking place in Clinton throughout the year, so you'll always have something extra to go and experience.
Explore antique shops and festivals in Clinton
You'll be spoiled for choice with antique shops, with over 20 in the town. Some of them are new, some are in century-old buildings, and some have national reputations. Any good antiquer knows to scout out every spot, but if you need a quick itinerary, a good place to start is Burrville Antiques. The business specializes in Tennessee-based and Southern handcrafted furniture, gifts, and home accents. It also has a candle line called Burrville Candle Company featuring hand-poured candles. The store also, as of recently, sells women's clothing, too. Another can't-miss stop is The Shoppe at 350 Market, specializing in elegant and timeless pieces with European charm. With so many paintings and ornate vases, you might think you're walking into a museum; the antique store has many well-curated pieces to adorn any living space. Corner Antiques is well known for its country and primitive furniture. The friendly and helpful owners are a draw for anyone wanting a little more guidance in their thrifting journey. Across the street is The Antique Market, with standout pieces from the mid-1800s and hand-crafted lamps.
Clinton is so well-known for its thrifting scene that the town even hosts a festival to celebrate it. The Clinch River Antique Festival has been running every year in the fall and spring, and the town comes alive with antique-hunters bustling about and plenty of antique stalls and artisans. There's live music and food and drink as well. The festival's official Facebook page is updated regularly with dates. The town offers activities for antiquers year-round, too, offering a beautiful Christmas market in the winter and the occasional open house.
Clinton has plenty to offer in addition to antiquing
For those wanting to do something besides thrifting, Clinton delivers. You could stay in town and visit the Ritz Theatre to see a living antique. The theater was built in the 1940s and shows modern hits for 2000s prices: It's only $5 or $6 for a ticket at the time of writing. For more culture, check out the Green McAdoo Cultural Center that honors and celebrates the first 12 Black students at Clinton High School in 1956 and the desegregation efforts in the town. If you're in the mood for food or drink, relive the 1950s at Hoskins Drug Store, which sells diner fare like sandwiches and burgers as well as malt shop-style ice cream sundaes.
Nearby, Norris Dam State Park is worth exploring. The dam is 11 miles up the road but had an enormous impact on Clinton. Between 1895 and 1935, the town was actually key to U.S. pearl production. Freshwater mussels from the Clinch River produced quality pearls that were highly sought-after, attracting buyers from around the country and elevating the status of the town. In 1900, Clinch River pearls even found their way to France, where they were showcased at an exhibition. Look for the "Market Place of Pearls" historical marker on your stroll through the town for more context. The pearl industry in Clinton dried up when the Clinch River was dammed, affecting oyster populations, and the molluscs were named a protected species shortly thereafter.
Nowadays, the only evidence of the pearl rush you're likely to find in Clinton will be in the myriad antique stores and clothing shops that line its streets. You can visit the 4,000 acres of land at the state park, too. The reservoir welcomes kayaking, fishing, and canoeing as well.