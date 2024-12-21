A Wildly Underrated Tennessee Town Boasts Historic Charm And A Plethora Of Funky Antique Shops

For those wanting to do something besides thrifting, Clinton delivers. You could stay in town and visit the Ritz Theatre to see a living antique. The theater was built in the 1940s and shows modern hits for 2000s prices: It's only $5 or $6 for a ticket at the time of writing. For more culture, check out the Green McAdoo Cultural Center that honors and celebrates the first 12 Black students at Clinton High School in 1956 and the desegregation efforts in the town. If you're in the mood for food or drink, relive the 1950s at Hoskins Drug Store, which sells diner fare like sandwiches and burgers as well as malt shop-style ice cream sundaes.

Nearby, Norris Dam State Park is worth exploring. The dam is 11 miles up the road but had an enormous impact on Clinton. Between 1895 and 1935, the town was actually key to U.S. pearl production. Freshwater mussels from the Clinch River produced quality pearls that were highly sought-after, attracting buyers from around the country and elevating the status of the town. In 1900, Clinch River pearls even found their way to France, where they were showcased at an exhibition. Look for the "Market Place of Pearls" historical marker on your stroll through the town for more context. The pearl industry in Clinton dried up when the Clinch River was dammed, affecting oyster populations, and the molluscs were named a protected species shortly thereafter.

Nowadays, the only evidence of the pearl rush you're likely to find in Clinton will be in the myriad antique stores and clothing shops that line its streets. You can visit the 4,000 acres of land at the state park, too. The reservoir welcomes kayaking, fishing, and canoeing as well.