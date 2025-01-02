Secrets You Should Know About Road-Tripping In An EV

Years ago, planning a road trip always included an obnoxious factor: Where are the gas stations along the route? After all, you don't want to be stuck between potential stops with the needle hovering below the dreaded "E." While the advent of electric vehicles has altered that worry, it hasn't really lessened it. Rather, you're just asking yourself a different version of the same question: Where are the charging stations along the route?

While taking an EV on a road trip is more cost-effective, with charging costing about 60% less than gas each year, the concern over charging station availability is valid. There is also the issue of time, as charging an EV can more than triple the time spent at a stop, and that's a low estimate assuming you spend about five minutes at a gas pump and only 15 to 30 at a charging station. All of this makes the notion of road-tripping in an electric vehicle sound like more of a headache. However, if you know the ins and outs of hitting the road in an EV, you can still make the most of the trip.

If you're thinking of taking your EV out on an extensive road trip, keep some of these tips and secrets in the back of your mind. They'll either give you peace of mind, make the trip more pleasant, or prevent any unwelcome surprises that come with long-distance traveling in an EV.