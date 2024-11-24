One Of The Most Dangerous Hikes In America Is A Popular Scenic Trail In Glacier National Park

With craggy mountain peaks, deep, u-shaped valleys, and (unsurprisingly) massive glaciers, the beautiful Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent. Its stunning views and natural history draw visitors from around the world, as the geologic processes of erosion and glaciation that led to the formation of Glacier National Park are quite complex and date back over 1.4 billion years. In 2023, nearly 3 million people visited the park, which is just south of the Canadian border in Montana.

Glacier boasts more than 700 miles of trails, including some extremely difficult ones, like Grinnell Glacier, which should be avoided by inexperienced hikers. Grinnell might be considered hazardous due to its patches of rough terrain, high elevation, and elemental exposure, but there's another path in the park that considered one of the most dangerous in America for a wilder reason. Along the Huckleberry Lookout Trail, there are many bears that frequent the area looking for their next snack.