One Of The Most Dangerous Hikes In America Is A Popular Scenic Trail In Glacier National Park
With craggy mountain peaks, deep, u-shaped valleys, and (unsurprisingly) massive glaciers, the beautiful Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent. Its stunning views and natural history draw visitors from around the world, as the geologic processes of erosion and glaciation that led to the formation of Glacier National Park are quite complex and date back over 1.4 billion years. In 2023, nearly 3 million people visited the park, which is just south of the Canadian border in Montana.
Glacier boasts more than 700 miles of trails, including some extremely difficult ones, like Grinnell Glacier, which should be avoided by inexperienced hikers. Grinnell might be considered hazardous due to its patches of rough terrain, high elevation, and elemental exposure, but there's another path in the park that considered one of the most dangerous in America for a wilder reason. Along the Huckleberry Lookout Trail, there are many bears that frequent the area looking for their next snack.
The lurking danger along Huckleberry Lookout Trail
You shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but you can judge a hiking trail by its name. In this instance, the Huckleberry Lookout Trail's charming, innocuous moniker hides a looming threat. When mid to late summer rolls around, the shrubs lining this picturesque trail begin to burst with dark, juicy huckleberries. These berries grow throughout Glacier National Park and are similar to blueberries in size and shape, with more of a purple hue.
If you're working up an appetite along your Huckleberry Lookout Trail hike, pick a few berries off a bush and enjoy. However, the problem with an abundance of huckleberries is the fact that some of the park's largest predators — grizzly and black bears — find them to be delectable little treats as well. Although Katmai National Park is home to the internet-famous bears of Brooks Falls, Glacier National Park's bear density outshines every other national park in the contiguous U.S., with an estimate of 1,000 bears roaming the park. So, the chances of a bear encounter are exponentially high. Avoid this trail after dark and at dawn or dusk during prime bear grazing windows.
Be prepared before you set out on the trail
If you're determined to stay the course and hike the 6-mile, point-to-point Huckleberry Lookout Trail, there are ways to enjoy the forested panoramic views and delicious berries safely. It's important to be bear aware, and this is crucial to remember when hiking in Glacier National Park and beyond. The National Park Service (NPS) knows these ferocious, furry predators come with the territory (quite literally), so bear safety tips are easily found throughout the park and on its website.
When traversing this trail, always remain 100 yards away from bears — any distance that is intentionally closer is strictly prohibited (for good reason). Get ready to make some noise while enjoying your hike. Bear bells aren't typically loud enough, so calling out or clapping at random intervals is a good way to let the wildlife know you're there. Bring some friends while you're at it, as there's never been a bear attack in Glacier with a group of four or more people. Lastly, don't run on the trails, carry accessible bear spray, secure any food, and always be aware of your surroundings. If you have a little time before your trip, familiarize yourself with how to identify the types of bears in Glacier National Park and what you should do in an emergency scenario.