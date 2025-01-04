An Underrated Coastal Croatian Town Is Just Like Beautiful Dubrovnik Minus The Crowds And Price Tag
Popular destinations like Greece, Italy, or Portugal all have one thing in common: They're all beautiful destinations suffering from overtourism. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option on the Adriatic Sea (which is like an alternative to a Mediterranean vacation) that's full of good weather, beautiful views, and fascinating things to do, look no further than Croatia. But that's not to say that the Balkan country doesn't get its fair share of tourists, especially in its capital of Dubrovnik. Luckily, you can have all the excitement of a Croatian vacation without the crowds (and extra expense) of the major cities by getting a little off the beaten path to the town of Cavtat.
Cavtat is just shy of 22 kilometers (about 13 and a half miles) south of Dubrovnik, making it an excellent day trip from the city or serving as a home base for you to explore the rest of the Dalmatian Coast while also having a quieter place to stay at night. Getting from Dubrovnik to Cavtat (and vice versa) takes either a 30- to 40-minute bus (which only costs a few U.S. dollars) or a ferry ride down the coastline (which can range around $15). You can also drive yourself or hire a taxi if you wish. Although Cavtat may not be as popular as the larger cities in Croatia, it still offers the same beautiful, blue ocean waters, gorgeous architecture, excellent food, and tourist-friendly accommodations. Naturally, since it's right by the sea, you can spend your days at the beach or wandering the ancient city that was once an old Greek village over 2,500 years ago.
Cavtat is the perfect base for beach lovers in Croatia
Not only does the country have plenty of beautiful historical sights and scenery, Croatia also has some of the cleanest water for swimming in Europe. And that, of course, means it's perfect for a long vacation at the beach. Something to remember about Croatia is it's mostly made up of pebble beaches, so if you're looking for soft, white sands, you might be a little disappointed. However, pebble beaches are just as beautiful and relaxing as sandy ones, so you can still take advantage of the sunny weather and turquoise waters. Tiha Bay and Žal Beach are among the two most convenient and popular beaches, mostly because of their proximity to the town. Žal in particular is very large and close to the town center, and some past visitors noted that it was good for families. Tiha Bay is also very close to the town center, and is great for swimming and snorkeling in the Adriatic Sea.
Rat Beach (named because of the Rat Peninsula, not for the furry rodent) is also an extremely popular beach –– made of mostly pebbles and great for lounging in the sun as well. Kamen Mali Beach is just beyond Rat Beach, and is popular with locals and tourists. It is mostly rock slabs, which are great for sunbathing, and is close to restaurants and bars. And if you want to venture slightly outside Cavtat, many tourists note the tranquil beauty of Pasjača beach, which is considered by some to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the country.
The old town center of Cavtat is full of art and historical gems
Certainly, you can find many historical sites and museums in Dubrovnik or Split, the second-largest city in Croatia. But even though Cavtat is a little sleepier than the other cities, it still has several things to do when you're not sunbathing on the beach. The old town center offers some architecture that dates back centuries, like the Rector's Palace, which serves as the Cavtat Museum, home to several artifacts from the town's past as well as paintings from Croatian artists like Vlaho Bukovac. Art lovers can also visit the home of Bukovac, who was born in Cavtat in the 19th century, to see even more works of his since many different sites throughout the town showcase his work.
The Saint Nicolas Church and the Our Lady of Snow Monastery are also two excellent places to see art by Bukovac, as well as wooden carvings, frescoes, and sculptures. History buffs should also visit the Račić Mausoleum, which was sculpted by another Croatian artist, Ivan Meštrović, using stones from the Croatian island of Brač –– making it the perfect blend of beauty and Croatian history. The old town center is also full of amazing places to get a good meal on any budget as well as a cocktail while you enjoy views of both the town and the sea, especially if you walk along the town promenade and find a place by the water. And, if you need some hustle and bustle, you can easily leave Cavtat for a day to enjoy the big city and come back when you need a little more peace and quiet.