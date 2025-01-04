An Underrated Coastal Croatian Town Is Just Like Beautiful Dubrovnik Minus The Crowds And Price Tag

Popular destinations like Greece, Italy, or Portugal all have one thing in common: They're all beautiful destinations suffering from overtourism. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option on the Adriatic Sea (which is like an alternative to a Mediterranean vacation) that's full of good weather, beautiful views, and fascinating things to do, look no further than Croatia. But that's not to say that the Balkan country doesn't get its fair share of tourists, especially in its capital of Dubrovnik. Luckily, you can have all the excitement of a Croatian vacation without the crowds (and extra expense) of the major cities by getting a little off the beaten path to the town of Cavtat.

Cavtat is just shy of 22 kilometers (about 13 and a half miles) south of Dubrovnik, making it an excellent day trip from the city or serving as a home base for you to explore the rest of the Dalmatian Coast while also having a quieter place to stay at night. Getting from Dubrovnik to Cavtat (and vice versa) takes either a 30- to 40-minute bus (which only costs a few U.S. dollars) or a ferry ride down the coastline (which can range around $15). You can also drive yourself or hire a taxi if you wish. Although Cavtat may not be as popular as the larger cities in Croatia, it still offers the same beautiful, blue ocean waters, gorgeous architecture, excellent food, and tourist-friendly accommodations. Naturally, since it's right by the sea, you can spend your days at the beach or wandering the ancient city that was once an old Greek village over 2,500 years ago.