Europe's Largest Underground Amusement Park Is A Surreal Neon Tourist Attraction For The Whole Family

If you've ever wondered what it's like to step into a salt mine reimagined as a neon-lit playground, look no further than Salina Turda, Romania's extraordinary underground amusement park. While Romania is famous for its Gothic castles — such as Corvins' Castle, one of Europe's largest — and its ties to the legendary Dracula, it is also home to this jaw-dropping attraction that blends history, natural wonder, and modern entertainment. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or simply looking for a unique family outing, Salina Turda promises an unforgettable experience that's as educational as it is surreal.

Nestled in the town of Turda, in the heart of Transylvania, Salina Turda isn't just an amusement park — it's a journey through over 2,000 years of history. Once a bustling salt mine dating back to antiquity and expanded under Roman rule, it served as a lifeline for workers who extracted salt by hand using rudimentary tools. Though mining operations ceased in 1932, the cavernous space found new purposes during World War II as a bomb shelter and later as a cheese storage facility. Today, this subterranean wonder has been transformed into a futuristic escape, complete with gondolas, an underground lake, and even a Ferris wheel — all nearly 400 feet below the surface. Once called the most beautiful underground place in the world by Business Insider, Salina Turda is a modern marvel you can't afford to miss. If you're planning to rent a car and explore the area, exercise caution — Romania is often cited as Europe's most dangerous country to drive in, so vigilance on the roads is essential.