Europe's Largest Underground Amusement Park Is A Surreal Neon Tourist Attraction For The Whole Family
If you've ever wondered what it's like to step into a salt mine reimagined as a neon-lit playground, look no further than Salina Turda, Romania's extraordinary underground amusement park. While Romania is famous for its Gothic castles — such as Corvins' Castle, one of Europe's largest — and its ties to the legendary Dracula, it is also home to this jaw-dropping attraction that blends history, natural wonder, and modern entertainment. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or simply looking for a unique family outing, Salina Turda promises an unforgettable experience that's as educational as it is surreal.
Nestled in the town of Turda, in the heart of Transylvania, Salina Turda isn't just an amusement park — it's a journey through over 2,000 years of history. Once a bustling salt mine dating back to antiquity and expanded under Roman rule, it served as a lifeline for workers who extracted salt by hand using rudimentary tools. Though mining operations ceased in 1932, the cavernous space found new purposes during World War II as a bomb shelter and later as a cheese storage facility. Today, this subterranean wonder has been transformed into a futuristic escape, complete with gondolas, an underground lake, and even a Ferris wheel — all nearly 400 feet below the surface. Once called the most beautiful underground place in the world by Business Insider, Salina Turda is a modern marvel you can't afford to miss. If you're planning to rent a car and explore the area, exercise caution — Romania is often cited as Europe's most dangerous country to drive in, so vigilance on the roads is essential.
Experiencing Salina Turda
The adventure begins as you step into the mine through a dimly lit tunnel that gradually descends into the earth, offering a welcome reprieve from the outside world with its cool, refreshing air. As you emerge into the main chamber, a dazzling spectacle unfolds: a cavern illuminated by string lights and glowing lamps, casting an otherworldly glow over the subterranean expanse. From there, an elevator or a winding staircase takes you even deeper, unveiling the heart of Salina Turda's attractions. Guests are greeted by a neon-lit wonderland featuring a Ferris wheel, an amphitheater with heated seats, sports courts, table tennis, bowling alleys, pool tables, rowboats on an underground lake, and a whimsical mini golf course. For younger visitors, there's even a dedicated playground to ensure fun for the entire family.
Salina Turda also caters to those seeking a more curated experience. Guided tours, available for an additional fee, delve into the mine's fascinating history, while professional photos and videos make it a popular choice for special celebrations. Accessibility is a priority here, with elevators and a dedicated entrance ensuring that all visitors, including those with disabilities, can enjoy the park safely. Rave reviews on Tripadvisor highlight the friendly staff and the park's unique charm, with visitors describing it as a "must-visit" destination and reviewer Dena N likening the experience to stepping into a scene from a fantastical movie.
Adjacent to the mines, the Durgău Salty Lakes add another layer of allure, offering a tranquil setting for relaxation and natural health remedies. Known for their therapeutic chlorosodium mineral waters, the lakes have been used since the ninth century to treat conditions such as rheumatic diseases and circulation disorders, making them a perfect complement to the park's dynamic attractions.
The city of Turda is filled with history and nature
The city of Turda, one of Romania's oldest and most storied settlements, is a treasure trove of history, culture, and natural beauty. Its rich heritage is reflected in every corner, offering visitors a glimpse into a fascinating past while providing plenty of modern comforts. Just a seven-minute drive from Salina Turda, Hotel Potaissa sits in the heart of the historical center, blending old-world charm with contemporary amenities. Its on-site spa and wellness center make it the perfect retreat for travelers looking to unwind after a day of exploration. For nature lovers, an extended stay is a must to explore the Tureni Gorge, renowned for its dramatic limestone formations and trails, and the Turda Gorge, a stunning canyon ideal for hiking and birdwatching. These destinations will make it clear why Romania is known for its breathtaking landscapes and rock formations.
History enthusiasts will find plenty to captivate their curiosity. The Turda History Museum provides an in-depth look at the region's cultural and historical evolution, while the nearby Roman Castrum stands as a powerful reminder of ancient times, known as the largest Roman fortress in Dacia. Architecture aficionados shouldn't miss the Calvin Reformed Church, the oldest preserved monument in Turda, or the Şovagăilor Church, famously called the "Church of the Salt Cutters" for its ties to the local salt trade. Its intricate European architecture and storied past make it a standout attraction, just a stone's throw from the mines. Whether you're here for history, nature, or relaxation, Turda offers a compelling mix of experiences that make it a destination worth savoring.