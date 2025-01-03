The Country That Is Widely Considered As One Of Europe's Most Kid-Friendly

On the banks of the Baltic Sea, this Scandinavian nation is typically hailed by tourists for its cosmopolitan city, fashionable citizens, cozy cafés, and easy pace of life. Yet, Denmark's appeals stretch far beyond its cool capital of Copenhagen, as it was recently classified as one of the world's most family-friendly countries by U.S. News. It is Denmark's exceptional quality of life and progressive perspective on social rights and freedoms that push it in up the rankings. Its prosperity comes with exceptionally low crime rates — only Iceland (which is consistently recognized as one of the world's safest) is more secure for travelers than Denmark. With its array of action-packed nature excursions, engaging cultural activities, and theme parks, the small Scandinavian nation is an ideal choice for families vacationing in Europe.

With a robust tourism infrastructure and international outlook, reaching Denmark is very straightforward. Many different cities all over the U.S. offer direct flights to Copenhagen. Traveling around the city itself is straightforward, with the locals favoring bicycles or the metro. To access attractions outside of the city, look to the country's expansive network of trains or rent a car to explore the scenic backcountry roads. The seasonal shift can be severe, so ensure to plan your travels around the weather conditions, bearing in mind that days can be short during the winter.