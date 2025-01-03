The Country That Is Widely Considered As One Of Europe's Most Kid-Friendly
On the banks of the Baltic Sea, this Scandinavian nation is typically hailed by tourists for its cosmopolitan city, fashionable citizens, cozy cafés, and easy pace of life. Yet, Denmark's appeals stretch far beyond its cool capital of Copenhagen, as it was recently classified as one of the world's most family-friendly countries by U.S. News. It is Denmark's exceptional quality of life and progressive perspective on social rights and freedoms that push it in up the rankings. Its prosperity comes with exceptionally low crime rates — only Iceland (which is consistently recognized as one of the world's safest) is more secure for travelers than Denmark. With its array of action-packed nature excursions, engaging cultural activities, and theme parks, the small Scandinavian nation is an ideal choice for families vacationing in Europe.
With a robust tourism infrastructure and international outlook, reaching Denmark is very straightforward. Many different cities all over the U.S. offer direct flights to Copenhagen. Traveling around the city itself is straightforward, with the locals favoring bicycles or the metro. To access attractions outside of the city, look to the country's expansive network of trains or rent a car to explore the scenic backcountry roads. The seasonal shift can be severe, so ensure to plan your travels around the weather conditions, bearing in mind that days can be short during the winter.
Viking history, fairytale icons, and world-class theme parks in Denmark
Across Denmark, an array of top-tier theme parks is on offer for families of all ages. The original Legoland, the fun-filled Tivoli Gardens, and the most bizarre themed amusement park in Europe, BonBon Land, are unforgettable Danish destinations. Stick to Copenhagen's city center with a visit to one of the oldest theme parks in the world: Tivoli Gardens, where rollercoasters have made visitors screech since the 19th century. You could also journey a few hours out to Legoland in Billund for wild rides and activities suitable for all ages.
Draw young history lovers into the land of the Vikings in Roskilde. The previous home of ancient kings has a museum housing traditional Nordic longboats. In addition to the bones of the 1,000-year-old war vessels, the museum harbor has its own fleet of reconstructed ships, where miniature Viking crews can row the oars and listen to the sagas of the old legends. Family tours can be arranged where everyone in the group will experience a Viking battle in the historical setting.
Back in the city, Disney fans should make their way down to the small homage to Hans Christian Andersen: the diminutive statue of the Little Mermaid. Hopeful princes and princesses can visit the place where Ariel's story was born, paired with a walk through the dreamy Langelinie Park and a visit to the pentagonal fortress of Kastellet.
Family-friendly natural attractions in Denmark
Outshone by the soaring fjords of Norway to its north and quiet Swedish isles full of scenic sandy beaches to the east, Denmark is often underestimated as a place for nature excursions. Visit Endelave, the island west of Copenhagen populated by thousands of wild bunnies, and embark on one of the three waymarked hiking routes past the rabbits' sheltered homes. Hiking is also popular on the mud flats of Wadden Sea Island, where adventurers can search for marine critters and vegetation — more than 10,000 species inhabit the UNESCO-protected stretch.
It's worth straying outside of the capital to find a base close to the country's natural attractions, and there are many overlooked towns in Denmark that are less touristy than Copenhagen and just as charming, like Aalborg. Denmark's stretching Lake District between Silkeborg and Aarhus is perfect for active family fun. In the region, you can rent bicycles, take to the riverside trails, set out in a canoe big enough to fit the whole family, or let loose inside the playground in Landal Søhøjlandet. Closer to Copenhagen, the treetop tower of Camp Adventure contains a climbing park with 12 courses over the forest canopy, with fun and challenging options for everyone from experienced climbers to young kids.