Even if you have only one day in Rome, there are a lot of bucket list things to do. Seeing the Colosseum is usually one. Visiting the Vatican is another. But perhaps one of the most important things you need to do while in Rome is sampling as much Roman pasta as possible. After all, what is Italy without Italian food? Of course, if you're short on time and have a packed day ahead of you — or you're absolutely famished after a day of walking around — there are surprisingly a lot of quick, to-go options in the Eternal City. And if you're craving some delicious Roman pasta for cheap, you should visit Pastificio Guerra in the heart of Rome.

Pastificio Guerra is only an 11-minute walk from the iconic Trevi Fountain. It is also just a 15-minute walk from the famous Pantheon and only two minutes from the Spanish Steps. Its location is certainly convenient for people visiting Rome for the first time, but you should also consider that any restaurant's proximity to major tourist attractions means that it may be debated as a tourist trap. Even though Pastificio Guerra offers very affordable prices, the area is also crowded with other tourists, and locals are less likely to be eating there. Overall, visitors to Rome seem to love the budget-friendly meals, and the reviews (on platforms including Yelp and Google Maps) are mostly positive, noting that the food is always made fresh daily. Just be ready to deal with crowds.