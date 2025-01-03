Some Of Rome's Cheapest Pasta Is Served With Unforgettable Flavor And Homemade Perfection
Even if you have only one day in Rome, there are a lot of bucket list things to do. Seeing the Colosseum is usually one. Visiting the Vatican is another. But perhaps one of the most important things you need to do while in Rome is sampling as much Roman pasta as possible. After all, what is Italy without Italian food? Of course, if you're short on time and have a packed day ahead of you — or you're absolutely famished after a day of walking around — there are surprisingly a lot of quick, to-go options in the Eternal City. And if you're craving some delicious Roman pasta for cheap, you should visit Pastificio Guerra in the heart of Rome.
Pastificio Guerra is only an 11-minute walk from the iconic Trevi Fountain. It is also just a 15-minute walk from the famous Pantheon and only two minutes from the Spanish Steps. Its location is certainly convenient for people visiting Rome for the first time, but you should also consider that any restaurant's proximity to major tourist attractions means that it may be debated as a tourist trap. Even though Pastificio Guerra offers very affordable prices, the area is also crowded with other tourists, and locals are less likely to be eating there. Overall, visitors to Rome seem to love the budget-friendly meals, and the reviews (on platforms including Yelp and Google Maps) are mostly positive, noting that the food is always made fresh daily. Just be ready to deal with crowds.
Pastificio Guerra is an easy, quick meal if you're exploring Rome
It may seem too good to be true, but a portion at Pastificio Guerra is only €5 (plus €1 if you would also like a cup of water). Prices have gone up over the years, but affordability and the fact that the pasta is made fresh that day also means that you aren't presented with a lot of options — the restaurant usually displays just two types each day. According to reviews, there is typically one meat and one vegetarian option, but the menu changes daily. The restaurant also does its fair share of good in the neighborhood, offering free lunches on Christmas Eve. Pastificio Guerra does not have any tables or chairs since it is counter service only, but you can opt to walk with your pasta or go to an area where you can sit. Generally speaking, however, eating and walking is a bit of a faux pas in Italian culture. It should also be noted that you cannot sit and eat in nearby places like the Spanish Steps, unless you would like a big fine.
Even though Pastificio Guerra has gotten very popular thanks to social media, eating there means you're supporting an authentic family business that has existed for over 100 years. It's a good place to possibly find some Roman pasta staples like carbonara or amatriciana, and, depending on the daily menu, you can also get meals like tagliatelle with mushrooms, gnocchi, tortellini, or other Italian delicacies. If you're curious about eating in Italy, check out our guide to Italian meals before your next vacation in Rome.