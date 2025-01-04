Portugal's 'Most Portuguese Village' Is An Under-The-Radar Medieval Gem With Unique Rock Houses

Monsanto is a small village, and there's no better way to appreciate its unusual beauty than on foot. While the town is little, it's the perfect day trip from nearby Coimbra, a spot Rick Steves calls a less-crowded mini Lisbon. Spend a few hours wandering the cobbled streets past red-roofed homes, massive boulders, and cave dwellings while hitting all the best sights. Don't miss the Torre do Lucano, the local clocktower crowned by a shining silver rooster, the symbol of Portugal, commemorating the town's victory in 1938.

Wind your way up the streets to the 12th-century hilltop fortress, Castelo de Monsanto. Located at the apex of Mount Monsanto, these ruins were once a defense point for the Knights Templar against invasion from the Spanish border. Explore the crumbling walls and boulders while taking in breathtaking 360-degree views of the countryside below. Just below the castle ruins sits the Capela de São Miguel, the ruins of a late 12th-century Romanesque chapel. An intriguing necropolis surrounds the chapel, with unusual tombs and sarcophagi carved directly into the stone and boulders on the mountainside.

After your hike up the hillside, refuel with a drink and petiscos at one of Monsanto's charming restaurants. Visitors love Taverna Lusitana, a quaint tavern carved into the rock face serving small plates. Try to snag a table on the outdoor terrace for epic views while enjoying a glass of chilled vinho verde.