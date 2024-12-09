Superman's Hometown Is A One-Of-A-Kind Midwest Mecca For Comic Fans
If you thought Smallville, Kansas, was Superman's hometown, think again. The last son of the doomed planet Krypton, he was taken in by the kindly farmers, the Kents, and grew up to lead a dual life of meek journalist and a crime-fighting superhero. In 1972, D.C. Comics and the state of Illinois authorized Metropolis, a town of 6,500, to be Superman's adopted hometown.
Illinois is a diverse state famous for many things, like the world's largest corn maze and home of deep-dish pizza. It has two metropolises — Chicago, which includes Pilsen, one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, and Metropolis — a small town at the southern tip of the state bordering Kentucky. It is at the intersection of Interstate 24, U.S. Highway 45, and Illinois Route 145 — making it the perfect pitstop to stretch your legs during your Illinois road trip. In addition to the Man of Steel galore, the quaint small town has gorgeous nature ideal for an afternoon of outdoor activities.
Awarded as the #1 Small Town Attraction in America, fans have flocked to the small town to experience everything about America's favorite superhero. The Super Museum is its main attraction, chronicling Superman's 75-year history and showcasing every toy ever made, along with promotional materials, props, and costumes from all the films and TV shows from all iterations, from the original to "Smallville." It is truly a dazzling experience for fans and anyone who appreciates quirky and passionate obsessions.
Everything about the Man of Steel museum
The Super Museum was founded by Jim Hambrick, the Man of Steel's superfan. It boasts over 70,000 pieces of memorabilia associated with Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent, drawing comic book fans from far and wide. Hambrick has been a fan since he was 5, when his mother gifted him a Superman lunchbox. This gift started a lifelong obsession, from making kindergarten drawings to collecting hood ornaments, film strips, toys, and anything associated with Superman. Hambrick's childhood room became a shrine to the Man of Steel, and his friends paid a nickel to enter it. The current museum opened its doors in 1993, and the price of admission has risen significantly since the museum's early days in Hambrick's bedroom, but at just $8 per person, it is worth every penny.
You can't miss the brick building in Metropolis' town square decked out in red, yellow, and blue with a giant Superman about to take off into the sky. Inside contains the world's largest Superman collection with an estimated worth of over $2.5 billion dollars. You can see some of Hambrick's most prized possessions, such as the brownish-grey George Reeve Superman costume made for black and white television, and the phone booth used by Kirk Alyn, the first actor to play Superman. It's a quirky and epic collection where you can find all things Super — from pinball machines, vintage posters, and more toys than you can count. Plus, you will see cameos of other superheroes, like Batman and the members of the Justice League. Before you go, purchase your custom Superman Illinois license plate or a Superman T-shirt.
The best photo ops in town
Across the street from the museum is a 15-foot bronze statue of the Man in Steel, where you can snap a photo with the biggest Superman statue in the world. Two blocks away is a statue of Noel Neill, most notable for playing Lois Lane, Clark Kent's love interest and a fellow journalist. There are more photo ops in town — don't miss the Giant Kryptonite Rock, the "Welcome to Metropolis" billboard, the Metropolis Illinois Superman Water Tower, the "Love from Metropolis" mural, and the Super Big Boy statue. If you are in town during the summer, hit the Superman-themed Splash Park to cool off. Then, shop at Hidden Gems, a novelty shop, for a fun superhero-themed souvenir.
Now that your inner child is satiated, head to Fort Massac State Park, Illinois' first state park, a 15,000-acre beauty along the Ohio River. Originally a strategic fort fought over by the Native Americans, the French, and the British, it's a scenic spot for a picnic, camping, and disk golfing. You can also take a boat and go fishing, where you might catch catfish, carp, crappie, or largemouth bass. The George Rogers Clark Discovery Trail within the state park is a lovely paved path perfect for a stroll or a bike ride. For more outdoor adventures, drive an hour north to Giant City State Park, an Illinois gem for outdoor adventures.