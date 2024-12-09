Superman's Hometown Is A One-Of-A-Kind Midwest Mecca For Comic Fans

If you thought Smallville, Kansas, was Superman's hometown, think again. The last son of the doomed planet Krypton, he was taken in by the kindly farmers, the Kents, and grew up to lead a dual life of meek journalist and a crime-fighting superhero. In 1972, D.C. Comics and the state of Illinois authorized Metropolis, a town of 6,500, to be Superman's adopted hometown.

Illinois is a diverse state famous for many things, like the world's largest corn maze and home of deep-dish pizza. It has two metropolises — Chicago, which includes Pilsen, one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, and Metropolis — a small town at the southern tip of the state bordering Kentucky. It is at the intersection of Interstate 24, U.S. Highway 45, and Illinois Route 145 — making it the perfect pitstop to stretch your legs during your Illinois road trip. In addition to the Man of Steel galore, the quaint small town has gorgeous nature ideal for an afternoon of outdoor activities.

Awarded as the #1 Small Town Attraction in America, fans have flocked to the small town to experience everything about America's favorite superhero. The Super Museum is its main attraction, chronicling Superman's 75-year history and showcasing every toy ever made, along with promotional materials, props, and costumes from all the films and TV shows from all iterations, from the original to "Smallville." It is truly a dazzling experience for fans and anyone who appreciates quirky and passionate obsessions.