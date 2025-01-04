An Under-The-Radar Kentucky City Offers Unique Shops, Tasty Eateries And Postcard-Worthy Landscapes

Elizabethtown, the namesake of Cameron Crowe's 2005 romantic tragicomedy, is a small town located 44 miles south of Louisville. The film showcases Elizabethtown's charming downtown and southern hospitality as Drew (Orlando Bloom) returns to his hometown to recover from a disastrous setback in his shoe designing career.

Affectionately called "Etown" by the locals, it is known for all that's captured in the film — its fun downtown shopping experiences, delectable restaurants, and famous taverns surrounded by gorgeous nature. Like Harpers Ferry, the West Virginia town brimming with American history and natural beauty, Etown is known for its historical significance and refreshing nature. Established in 1793, its most famous residents are Abraham Lincoln's parents, who resided there in the early 1800s. Etown is also a mere 13 miles from Hodgenville, Lincoln's birthplace.

While visiting Etown, stop by the Brown-Pusey House, built by the state legislator John Y. Hill in 1825. The gorgeous federal-style building was where General George Armstrong Custer stayed as he battled illegal distilleries in the region. Don't miss the cannonball fired by General John Hunt Morgan's troops during the Civil War embedded in the wall of the Depp building. To get the full story of Etown, sign up for the Downtown Historic Costumed Walking Tour, held on Thursday evenings, June through September. Elizabethtown is truly a history buff's paradise, but it's also so much more.