An Under-The-Radar Kentucky City Offers Unique Shops, Tasty Eateries And Postcard-Worthy Landscapes
Elizabethtown, the namesake of Cameron Crowe's 2005 romantic tragicomedy, is a small town located 44 miles south of Louisville. The film showcases Elizabethtown's charming downtown and southern hospitality as Drew (Orlando Bloom) returns to his hometown to recover from a disastrous setback in his shoe designing career.
Affectionately called "Etown" by the locals, it is known for all that's captured in the film — its fun downtown shopping experiences, delectable restaurants, and famous taverns surrounded by gorgeous nature. Like Harpers Ferry, the West Virginia town brimming with American history and natural beauty, Etown is known for its historical significance and refreshing nature. Established in 1793, its most famous residents are Abraham Lincoln's parents, who resided there in the early 1800s. Etown is also a mere 13 miles from Hodgenville, Lincoln's birthplace.
While visiting Etown, stop by the Brown-Pusey House, built by the state legislator John Y. Hill in 1825. The gorgeous federal-style building was where General George Armstrong Custer stayed as he battled illegal distilleries in the region. Don't miss the cannonball fired by General John Hunt Morgan's troops during the Civil War embedded in the wall of the Depp building. To get the full story of Etown, sign up for the Downtown Historic Costumed Walking Tour, held on Thursday evenings, June through September. Elizabethtown is truly a history buff's paradise, but it's also so much more.
Shop, eat, drink, and be merry in Etown
For a little town, Etown offers a unique variety of shopping experiences for everyone. J. Bradley, a men's boutique, specializes in American brands like Howler Bros and Travis Mathew. Denizen is a local shop started by two sisters who curate plants, socks, candles, and other home decor knick-knacks to make your home warm and cozy. It's a must-visit destination for brides-to-be, as the shop has rental services for essential but hard-to-procure items, like glass cloches, bud vases, and unique backdrops to make your big day special. Peddler's Mall is heaven for the vintage soul. This local favorite is a treasure trove of unique finds, including repurposed furniture, retro clothing, and collectible memorabilia.
If you've worked up an appetite after your retail therapy, it's time for grubs at Etown's renowned downtown institutions. Bluegrass Meats & Catering is a local gem that serves southern classics like pulled pork, brisket, and cornbread. For breakfast and lunch, hit up The Cafe at Swope Toyota for a cup of Joe and Big Country Ham Plate. Head to Daboba Etown for a milk tea with pearls to satisfy your sweet booth. For an adult beverage, head to Cavern Club, a 1920s-inspired speakeasy with exquisite handcrafted cocktails, or Doc's Pour House, a sports bar with a dazzling bourbon selection. You can also enjoy live music or a game of pool at this local favorite.
Enjoy Etown's great outdoors with fantastic views
Freeman Lake Park features a fantastic 170-acre lake where you can explore by kayak or row boat. It's also great for fishing, as the waters are home to Large Mouth Bass, crappie, Rainbow Trout, and more. You will need a valid Kentucky fishing license to purchase a permit to fish. If you prefer to stay on land, you can enjoy a game in the tennis complex or disc golf course.
In addition to all the fun outdoor activities, the park has wonderful outdoor historical sites to visit. The Lincoln Heritage House is a humble abode built by President Lincoln's father that allows you to peek into the past and the Lincoln family's ties to the region. Next, step into the Summit One-Room Schoolhouse, which educated area youth from 1892 to 1953. Also on site is a replica of Sarah Bush Johnston Log Cabin, the original of which was owned by President Lincoln's stepmother.
A tunnel in the north part of the park connects to the Elizabethtown Nature Park, a former pasture land. It is now 104 acres of rolling hills with the picturesque Freeman's Creek running through it. In addition to the pavilion honoring veterans, there is a walking path where you can take in the fresh air and be one with nature. Head to the playground or pickleball court at the American Legion Park for a fun day with family. Then, for even more action-packed small-town adventures, travel to the nearby Bardstown, the bourbon capital of the world, or the horse country of Versailles that has rolling hills and European charm.