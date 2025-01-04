The 'Least-Friendly' State In America Is One Of The Most-Visited By Tourists

For all the ways New York fulfills the state motto, "Excelsior" — in business, finance, art, culture, fashion, media, and so much more — it still struggles in politeness. At least, that's according to the 2024 list of friendliest states by the World Population Review, which ranked New York dead last.

This isn't the first time New York has been dinged for its famously hard faces, blunt words, and de facto commandment to "move fast or get out of the way." A 2022 survey by Insider and SurveyMonkey and another conducted by Travel + Leisure in 2015 both came to similar conclusions. Nevertheless, the "mean streets" haven't stopped tourists from taking their bite out of the Big Apple. In fact, New York receives more visitors than almost any other place in the United States, and even more so for international visits, where it ranks number one.

This is because New York City offers a tourist experience like no other place in the world. In fact, it puts the whole world in visitors' hands thanks to the demographics that make it the most diverse city on the planet. This is why it's also called the world's capital, a fact underscored by the United Nations headquarters being located on First Avenue. This same melting pot has also put the city at the forefront of nearly every industry, from finance and fashion to art and media, truly offering something for everyone. Plus, the New York attitude is part of the package, as essential to the city's DNA as the Hudson River, Empire State Building, and bagels with a schmear.