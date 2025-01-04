A Secret Oklahoma State Park Called 'Little Sahara' For Its Giant Sand Dunes Provides Peak Adventure

The best way to experience Oklahoma's Little Sahara State Park is to grab your own off-roading vehicle and hit the trails or rent one. A good option for rentals is Stewart SandSports, which offers ATV and side-by-side vehicles, and is located about 2 miles from the dunes. All vehicles from Stewart SandSports come with full tanks of gas and can be booked for a full day or half day, depending on your preference. The cost of renting your vehicle will be on top of the park entrance fee, which is $10 per person per day.

When you've had your fill of off-roading on the dunes, you can check out the view of the rolling sand hills from the state park's observation deck before grabbing something to eat in Waynoka at Cafe Bahnhof or the Honey Wheat Cafe. Then, you can head back to the state park to explore the dunes at night, as Little Sahara is open 24 hours. You can also enjoy the nighttime desert atmosphere by staying at one of the tent or RV sites in the park. As a popular off-roading location, Little Sahara can get busy on the weekends, so it's recommended to call and book a campsite in advance.