A Secret Oklahoma State Park Called 'Little Sahara' For Its Giant Sand Dunes Provides Peak Adventure
If you are looking for a sand dune park that offers peak adventure, look no further than Little Sahara State Park in Oklahoma. Unlike other state and national parks, like Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park, where you can stand on the tallest dunes in North America, Little Sahara State Park is all about riding the dunes in your choice of off-roading vehicle, whether that is a dune buggy, dirt bike, jeep, or a side-by-side.
Located in the town of Waynoka, which is a little over two hours from Oklahoma City, Little Sahara is a great day trip adventure and one of the best off-roading spots in the Sooner State. This is especially true because the park is surprisingly big, containing around 1,600 acres of drivable dunes that are around 25 to 75 feet tall. It also has a wide range of trails, from open dunes to thinner, tree-lined routes.
How to best enjoy Little Sahara State Park
The best way to experience Oklahoma's Little Sahara State Park is to grab your own off-roading vehicle and hit the trails or rent one. A good option for rentals is Stewart SandSports, which offers ATV and side-by-side vehicles, and is located about 2 miles from the dunes. All vehicles from Stewart SandSports come with full tanks of gas and can be booked for a full day or half day, depending on your preference. The cost of renting your vehicle will be on top of the park entrance fee, which is $10 per person per day.
When you've had your fill of off-roading on the dunes, you can check out the view of the rolling sand hills from the state park's observation deck before grabbing something to eat in Waynoka at Cafe Bahnhof or the Honey Wheat Cafe. Then, you can head back to the state park to explore the dunes at night, as Little Sahara is open 24 hours. You can also enjoy the nighttime desert atmosphere by staying at one of the tent or RV sites in the park. As a popular off-roading location, Little Sahara can get busy on the weekends, so it's recommended to call and book a campsite in advance.
Where else to stay and what to do nearby
If you don't want to stay in an RV or tent in the state park, there are a few hotel options nearby. One rustic choice is the Cedar Haven Lodge at Gloss Mountain Outfitters, located about 25 minutes from Little Sahara State Park. Another good option is the Little Sahara Inn and Cabins, which has hotel rooms, as well as RV sites. It's located in downtown Waynoka, only a five-minute drive from the state park. If you want a modern chain hotel, the closest ones can be found about 35 minutes away in the nearby town of Alva.
After spending time having fun on the sand dunes, you can extend your trip and experience more of the Sooner State by heading to Oklahoma City, home to the Paseo Arts District, one of the most underrated stops on Route 66. Here, you can also check out the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and the Museum of Osteology, which has interesting skeletons of animals large and small. You can even touch some of them in interactive displays. If you have time and are craving some beautiful scenery, head out to Oklahoma's Talimena National Scenic Byway for one of America's best fall foliage drives.