Costa Rica's Naturally Heated River Is A Secret Free Spot To Soak And Swim In A Lush Tropical Forest
The town of La Fortuna, Costa Rica, is nirvana for nature lovers, and when it comes to natural water features, La Fortuna delivers. Situated in the shadow of the volcanic cone of Arenal and fringed by lush rainforest, it's the perfect spot from which you can enjoy the best of the country's interior. As part of its overall beauty and allure, the area is home to the most iconic waterfall in Costa Rica — La Fortuna Waterfall — whose cascade plunges 230 feet off a cliff into a sparkling turquoise pool below. It's a popular spot, where visitors hike and swim in the crystal-clear basin, shrouded by tropical foliage and mist.
But in addition to well-known natural landmarks, La Fortuna also has a few hidden gems up its sleeve. For example, El Salto, a secret swimming hole and waterfall paradise, is a local haunt where you can splash in the Rio Fortuna or do gainers off the iconic rope swing it's named after. But if you're looking for a more laid-back swimming spot to soak in that's off the beaten path, check out the free hot springs of El Choyin.
Experience the free hot springs of El Choyin
The enchanting hot springs of El Choyin are located less than 7 miles from the town of La Fortuna off of RNS 42. While there's no parking lot, you can find a spot to stop on the side of the road near the Tabacon Resort and Spa. From here, it takes less than two minutes to walk along the lush jungle path down to the river, but be sure to bring water shoes as the trail can be muddy and the river rocks sharp. While the main area of the hot springs can get crowded with swimmers, especially on weekends, if you venture just a bit further along the river, you might find that you have the steaming waters all to yourself.
The best time to visit El Choyin is early morning or late evening. This helps avoid both the heat of the day and the crowds, so you can fully enjoy soaking in the magic of this thermal river. Additionally, early morning and late evening are the ideal times to spot wildlife amidst the dense jungle that shrouds the hot springs. Morning brings chirping birds, flitting butterflies, and foraging coatis are present in the early day while blinking fireflies dance through the air when night falls.
Other adventures in La Fortuna
Since La Fortuna is an ecotourism hot spot, you can add a few other adventures to your itinerary. The looming volcanic cone of Arenal is a hallmark of the area, and you can get up close and personal with the active volcano in Arenal Volcano National Park, which also offers several popular hiking trails, including Las Coladas and El Ceibo. The most popular, Las Coladas, takes hikers on a 1.2-mile trek past moon-scape lava flows with epic views of Arenal. El Ceibo is even more scenic, a 1.8-mile path that winds through postcard-perfect rainforest to the soundtrack of bird songs and hooting monkeys. This trail also takes hikers past a towering 400-year-old Ceiba tree that has survived years of volcanic eruptions.
For even more volcano views and jungle exploration, visit the Mistico Arenal Hanging Bridges. This park's eco-conscious mission aims to preserve the area's diverse ecosystems while providing visitors with an immersive experience along its trails and bridges. There are six hanging bridges in the park, varying in height, that allow you to experience all levels of the rainforest canopy, along with waterfalls, gardens, and bird-watching areas. Take a self-guided tour, or opt to explore with a guide for a better chance at spotting the 700 species of plants and over 720 species of animals that roam the park.
If you're looking for more epic jungle hikes, volcano views, waterfalls, and hot springs, check out Costa Rica's most underrated national park — Rincón de la Vieja.