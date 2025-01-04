Costa Rica's Naturally Heated River Is A Secret Free Spot To Soak And Swim In A Lush Tropical Forest

The town of La Fortuna, Costa Rica, is nirvana for nature lovers, and when it comes to natural water features, La Fortuna delivers. Situated in the shadow of the volcanic cone of Arenal and fringed by lush rainforest, it's the perfect spot from which you can enjoy the best of the country's interior. As part of its overall beauty and allure, the area is home to the most iconic waterfall in Costa Rica — La Fortuna Waterfall — whose cascade plunges 230 feet off a cliff into a sparkling turquoise pool below. It's a popular spot, where visitors hike and swim in the crystal-clear basin, shrouded by tropical foliage and mist.

But in addition to well-known natural landmarks, La Fortuna also has a few hidden gems up its sleeve. For example, El Salto, a secret swimming hole and waterfall paradise, is a local haunt where you can splash in the Rio Fortuna or do gainers off the iconic rope swing it's named after. But if you're looking for a more laid-back swimming spot to soak in that's off the beaten path, check out the free hot springs of El Choyin.