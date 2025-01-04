One Of The Northwest's Oldest Mountain Ski Lodges A Unique Masterpiece Hand-Built By Artisans

If you're looking for natural beauty, the Pacific Northwest is about as good as it gets. Oregon, in particular, has everything you could want from an outdoorsy vacation. For example, if you want a beachside trip with small-town vibes, you can go to the artsy, eclectic fishing town of Port Orford, or you can try hiking through peaceful Proxy Falls, deep within the Willamette Forest. But if you crave snow and ice, you must venture to Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood.

As one of the oldest lodges in the region, Timberline is the perfect escape when you want to experience winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, or just playing in the snow. The ski season lasts through most of the year, and Timberline has the most vertical feet of any ski area in the United States. That said, you don't have to wait until winter to experience the majesty and beauty of Timberline Lodge. This rugged and historic resort welcomes guests all year round. So whether you prefer skiing or just want an excuse to hang out on the mountain, Timberline has you covered. Let's see what makes this lodge so captivating.