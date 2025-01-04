One Of The Northwest's Oldest Mountain Ski Lodges A Unique Masterpiece Hand-Built By Artisans
If you're looking for natural beauty, the Pacific Northwest is about as good as it gets. Oregon, in particular, has everything you could want from an outdoorsy vacation. For example, if you want a beachside trip with small-town vibes, you can go to the artsy, eclectic fishing town of Port Orford, or you can try hiking through peaceful Proxy Falls, deep within the Willamette Forest. But if you crave snow and ice, you must venture to Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood.
As one of the oldest lodges in the region, Timberline is the perfect escape when you want to experience winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, or just playing in the snow. The ski season lasts through most of the year, and Timberline has the most vertical feet of any ski area in the United States. That said, you don't have to wait until winter to experience the majesty and beauty of Timberline Lodge. This rugged and historic resort welcomes guests all year round. So whether you prefer skiing or just want an excuse to hang out on the mountain, Timberline has you covered. Let's see what makes this lodge so captivating.
The history behind Timberline Lodge in Oregon
The story of Timberline Lodge begins during the Great Depression. Because the economy was so bad and unemployment was so high, governments (both local and federal) worked together to create public works projects to inject some much-needed revenue into local communities. The Lodge was one such project, sponsored by the State of Oregon, the Mount Hood Recreation Association of Portland, the Regional office of the Forest Service, and the Works Progress Administration. Work began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The lodge opened a year later. Part of what makes Timberline so special is that it was built mostly by hand by local tradespeople and artisans.
Although Timberline Lodge was opened with much fanfare (including a visit from President Franklin D. Roosevelt), it fell into disrepair and mismanagement by 1955. Fortunately, a company named RLK & Co. managed to restore the lodge and keep it open to the public. The last major restoration and upgrade was in 1975, and the lodge was recognized as a historical site in 1978, 40 years after its construction. The lodge got its time in the spotlight, though, in 1980, when Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" premiered — the lodge was used for exterior shots of the fictional Overlook Hotel.
When is the best time to visit Timberline Lodge?
Ski season begins in November and runs all the way until August (in most years). So if you're a fan of hitting the slopes, there's only a small window of time when you shouldn't visit Mount Hood and Timberline. Plus, the entire ski area encompasses over 4,500 vertical feet, which is more than any other mountain in the United States.
Visitors to the lodge will marvel at the craftsmanship and decor of the building. Take a self-guided art tour and see the various elements created both during and after the lodge's initial construction. The best way to experience the lodge is to book a room. If you include skiing, dining, or other amenities (like the onsite spa), you can bundle and save money.
Another benefit of staying at Timberline Lodge is that you can access other sites and amenities in and around Mount Hood. For example, there's Mount Hood Skibowl, which offers tubing, skiing, and other outdoor activities. If you come during the spring and summer, you can venture on the Hood River side and experience a breathtaking riverside drive along the Fruit Loop.