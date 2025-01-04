The Southern Airport That Was Crowned With The Unpleasant Title Of Most Crowded In America

Entering an airport and seeing a line nearly touching your destination is always irritating. When you're a little late, walking around with clunky luggage and hoping to reach your gate in time for boarding could be a recipe for disaster if you're flying out of Clearwater, Florida. In 2023, a study by LendingTree voted St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) the most crowded airport in America.

The findings were taken from 100 airports across the country with the most available seats for domestic and international flights. PIE's occupancy rate reaches 87%, but the busy port might rank highest due to its size. It has 11 gates, compared to Newark Liberty International (EWR) in New Jersey, which has over 100. While EWR is the fifth most crowded airport of 2023, this may be because it has way more volume to fill to achieve similar numbers to PIE. Clearwater had 1,423,985 available seats in 2023, with 1,238,998 passengers, whereas, an airport like EWR had more than quadruple the number of seats (26,154,826) and passengers (22,131,910).

St. Pete-Clearwater International has stayed pretty high in the rankings for a few years. The last time LendingTree did this study was in 2018, and PIE still ranked in the top five most crowded. So, if you're looking to head toward the Gulf Coast of Florida with a lot more room, you might want to choose the best in the country for travel and food, Tampa International Airport (TPA) – just a 17-minute drive across Old Tampa Bay.