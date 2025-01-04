An Underrated Resort Town Called Maine's 'Prettiest Village' Brims With Waterfront Dining And Shops

The best memory to take from a historical destination like Wiscasset is a relic from the past; luckily, there are several antique stores in town worth a browse. The Wiscasset Antiques Mall is south of town off of Route 1 and is open seven days a week, featuring three floors full of vintage items from dealers around New England. In the heart of the town on Main Street, Rock Paper Scissors offers children's toys, handmade jewelry, and household items that could make great gifts for friends or loved ones.

Visit early 19th-century structures like Castle Tucker and Nickels-Sortwell House. Visitors need to pay for admission and for a tour. The Old Jail on Upper Federal Street is available for public viewing to see what "behind bars" looked like two centuries ago. Admission is also charged, and tours are only offered regularly between Memorial Day and Indigenous People's Day on October 13.

The town village of Wiscasset coaxes up to the waterfront and the Water Street district offers locally owned shops and cafes. Naturally, dining in Maine revolves around seafood, and visitors seeking out the best lobster rolls should stop by Wiscasset. Lobster and fresh local seafood are served at Red's Eats and Sprague's Lobster, which both come heavily recommended by visitors. Red's in particular always seems to have a long line, and if you think the traffic in Wiscasset is bad, there's a good chance the line for that lobster roll place is to blame. Dining on fresh seafood on the water is a rite of passage in Maine and a great way to start or finish a coastal town getaway. For more Maine adventures, check out our guide to the breathtaking Chebeague Island, less than an hour's drive down the coast.