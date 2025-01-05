The 'Frozen Niagara' In Mammoth Cave National Park Is A Spectacular Underground Wonder

As home to the longest-known cave system in the world, Mammoth Cave National Park is an especially apt name for this UNESCO World Heritage Site in south-central Kentucky. The natural wonder lies about 30 miles east of the underrated, family-friendly Kentucky getaway of Bowling Green and 70 miles south of the bourbon capital of the world, Bardstown. The cave is the centerpiece of the nearly 53,000-acre park, taking visitors into 412 miles of tunnels to witness walls covered in sparkling gypsum, forests of stalactites and stalagmites, underground rivers, and slot canyons. However, the highlight for most is the "Frozen Niagara," a huge mass of dripstone reaching 75 feet high and 45 feet wide that instantly reminds you of the real Niagara Falls on the U.S.-Canadian border.

The effect was created by millennia of water that dripped down and dissolved the limestone, then redeposited the calcium carbonate to create stalactites, stalagmites, and drapery rock formations like Frozen Niagara. The wonder was discovered in 1923, when the cave's early owners, who were already operating underground tours for tourists, pushed deeper into the system. Within a year, the Frozen Niagara Entrance was opened, and the route was later illuminated by electric lights. Today, the Frozen Niagara serves as the grand finale for several of the tours that explore the cave system and its other highlights, including the Great Onyx Cave, Gothic Avenue, the Ruins of Karnak, and Giant's Coffin.