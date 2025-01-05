Visit The Oldest Eatery In Florida To Dine At The World's Largest Spanish Restaurant

Orlando and Miami are well-loved Florida destinations among foodies. However, Tampa, on the Sunshine State's western coast is rising through the ranks. Not only will you find the best airport in the country for travel and food, but the city also has the distinction of being home to the Columbia Restaurant. The Michelin Guide eatery is located in Ybor City, a Tampa neighborhood once famed for its flourishing cigar industry. Offering Spanish and Cuban fare, it has been around since 1905, making it the oldest restaurant in Florida. Nevertheless, its longevity is not its only remarkable feature. There's also its size.

The establishment is the world's largest Spanish restaurant. Throughout its history, its square footage has increased time and time again. The Columbia Restaurant was founded by Casimiro Hernandez, Sr., a Cuban native. In a 2024 interview with the Michelin Guide, his great-great grandson Casey Gonzmart, Jr., explained, "We went from a small corner cafe that had 30 seats to a bustling restaurant with 15 dining rooms and 1,700 seats."

That said, the Columbia Restaurant's dining rooms, many of which can be booked for private events, all have distinctive features. For instance, the Red Room dates back to 1935 and is adorned with an elegantly regal wallpaper. The Sancho Panza Dining Room from 1937 features artwork inspired by the 17th century classic Spanish novel "Don Quixote," while the Cafe Dining Room (pictured) has a bar from 1903, the remnants of a former saloon that later became the Columbia Restaurant. Although diners may appreciate the ornate atmosphere, they undoubtedly come for the delectable food.