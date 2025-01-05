Visit The Oldest Eatery In Florida To Dine At The World's Largest Spanish Restaurant
Orlando and Miami are well-loved Florida destinations among foodies. However, Tampa, on the Sunshine State's western coast is rising through the ranks. Not only will you find the best airport in the country for travel and food, but the city also has the distinction of being home to the Columbia Restaurant. The Michelin Guide eatery is located in Ybor City, a Tampa neighborhood once famed for its flourishing cigar industry. Offering Spanish and Cuban fare, it has been around since 1905, making it the oldest restaurant in Florida. Nevertheless, its longevity is not its only remarkable feature. There's also its size.
The establishment is the world's largest Spanish restaurant. Throughout its history, its square footage has increased time and time again. The Columbia Restaurant was founded by Casimiro Hernandez, Sr., a Cuban native. In a 2024 interview with the Michelin Guide, his great-great grandson Casey Gonzmart, Jr., explained, "We went from a small corner cafe that had 30 seats to a bustling restaurant with 15 dining rooms and 1,700 seats."
That said, the Columbia Restaurant's dining rooms, many of which can be booked for private events, all have distinctive features. For instance, the Red Room dates back to 1935 and is adorned with an elegantly regal wallpaper. The Sancho Panza Dining Room from 1937 features artwork inspired by the 17th century classic Spanish novel "Don Quixote," while the Cafe Dining Room (pictured) has a bar from 1903, the remnants of a former saloon that later became the Columbia Restaurant. Although diners may appreciate the ornate atmosphere, they undoubtedly come for the delectable food.
Eating at the Columbia Restaurant in Tampa
The Columbia Restaurant has remained in Casimiro Hernandez, Sr.'s family since his death in 1930. It serves lunch and dinner, and diners should strongly consider stopping in to enjoy the eatery's iconic Cuban sandwich. This staple has a lot of cultural significance to Ybor City, which historically had a large immigrant population from Cuba and Europe.
The Cuban sandwich has three meats and Swiss cheese. As Hernandez, Sr.'s great-great-granddaughter Andrea Gonzmart Williams told the Michelin Guide, "We put great love and care into each layer, from sugar-glazing and spicing the ham to marinating the pork in house and buying the finest quality salami." Likewise, pickles and mustard are included. In 2024, the Columbia Restaurant's Cuban sandwich was voted the best in Florida by Southern Living. Even if this dish isn't your cup of tea, you won't have a problem finding something to eat. The Columbia Restaurant serves everything from seafood, soups, tapas, chicken, beef, and vegetarian dishes.
Other noteworthy delights you can feast on include paella, a classic Spanish meal consisting of rice and protein, and ropa vieja, a Cuban recipe featuring shredded beef in a tomato-based sauce. There's also the famed "1905" Salad, featuring baked ham, Swiss cheese, and iceberg lettuce, topped with a homemade dressing. All three of these items are raved about on Tripadvisor and included on the lunch and dinner menu.
Drinks, dessert, and more, at the Columbia Restaurant
The Columbia Restaurant's alcohol selection is just as impressive as its variety of meals. Diners can indulge in sangria, cocktails, wine, and even an array of coffee drinks with liqueur. A favorite choice among Tripadvisor reviewers is the mojito, which can be purchased by the pitcher and features Bacardi Superior Rum. Need a sweet treat to complete your meal? Tropical-inspired creations such as a guava turnover and coconut ice cream are on the menu.
For those who want to elevate their dining experience, the Columbia Restaurant offers dinner and a flamenco performance in their El Siboney Dining Room. Available Monday to Saturday, guests can choose to watch the show at 7:00 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the eatery.
In addition to the food, libations, and live entertainment, diners have more that they value about the Columbia Restaurant. One Tripadvisor user writes, "Never have I ever experienced restaurant service so exceptional coupled with outstanding food." Others praised the pricing. At the time of this writing, diners will find that many of their items are under $35. Lunch is served until 4:00 p.m., providing more affordable options for guests.
The Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City is open daily at 11:00 a.m. Dining reservations can be made online, and keep in mind that this is not the only location in Florida. Notably, there's a Columbia Cafe at Tampa International Airport. In fact, the eatery is one of the reasons travel pro Samantha Brown has stated that this is her favorite airport in the world. If you're hungry for Spanish cuisine from the source, try the world's oldest restaurant in Madrid, where tasty traditional cuisine is a promise.