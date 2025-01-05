Florida's Gulf Coast Hides An Under-The-Radar Beach City With Endless White Sand Beauty

As long as the sun shines along the Florida Panhandle, Fort Walton Beach will remain among the ranks of Grayton Beach State Park and other pretty beaches along the Emerald Coast. It's on a strip of dreamy underrated oceanfront towns, like Rosemary Beach, and was named the most underrated city in Florida by Thrillist. More well-known towns like Pensacola and Panama City Beach surround the area, but if you're looking to escape some of the crowds and enjoy a gorgeous stretch of warm, white sandy shores, Fort Walton is the perfect alternative.

Before Fort Walton became a vacation destination, it played a role in American history. In the 1800s, Camp Walton was formed in the city's perimeter to guard Santa Rosa Sound in the American Civil War. You can still visit Camp Walton and be in the exact place where history was made. Many history buffs love going to the impressive Air Force Armament Museum, as the Eglin Air Force Base was established nearby in 1935, just after World War II and before the city was incorporated two years later. The attraction has received a nearly five-star rating with more than 6,000 reviews and was part of TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice list for 2024. Like other Florida spots, like Fort Jefferson, the area is now well-known for its incredible coral reefs and sugar sand beaches.