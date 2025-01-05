Florida's Gulf Coast Hides An Under-The-Radar Beach City With Endless White Sand Beauty
As long as the sun shines along the Florida Panhandle, Fort Walton Beach will remain among the ranks of Grayton Beach State Park and other pretty beaches along the Emerald Coast. It's on a strip of dreamy underrated oceanfront towns, like Rosemary Beach, and was named the most underrated city in Florida by Thrillist. More well-known towns like Pensacola and Panama City Beach surround the area, but if you're looking to escape some of the crowds and enjoy a gorgeous stretch of warm, white sandy shores, Fort Walton is the perfect alternative.
Before Fort Walton became a vacation destination, it played a role in American history. In the 1800s, Camp Walton was formed in the city's perimeter to guard Santa Rosa Sound in the American Civil War. You can still visit Camp Walton and be in the exact place where history was made. Many history buffs love going to the impressive Air Force Armament Museum, as the Eglin Air Force Base was established nearby in 1935, just after World War II and before the city was incorporated two years later. The attraction has received a nearly five-star rating with more than 6,000 reviews and was part of TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice list for 2024. Like other Florida spots, like Fort Jefferson, the area is now well-known for its incredible coral reefs and sugar sand beaches.
The emerald shorelines and eco-tourism
Fort Walton's main attraction is its 8.2 square miles of beach. It's smooth white sand and crystal clear sparkling blues will put your mind in an ultimate state of relaxation. This small slice of heaven is where you can snorkel and see the marine life below the surface, or paddleboard your way out to sea and enjoy the salty air. Walk the pier and see the town from a new perspective, or cast a line to see if you can catch a fish.
As a coastal city, many people visit for its eco-tourism. One of the most unique aspects of Fort Walton's sea life is that there are artificial coral reefs to help promote and encourage the survival rate of the animals in the ocean. These reefs mimic those of natural reefs and, since 1976, over 560 artificial reefs have been created in the waters.
You can get an interactive and educational experience at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park. With dolphin shows, sea lion sightings, and stingray snorkels, Gulfarium provides plenty of opportunities for the public to learn. Aside from being a place for the community, there's a rehabilitation center for animals in need and a place where people can learn about conservation efforts.
Gulf to table eats and local shops
Even though Fort Walton Beach is a quieter town compared to its big-city counterpart, Destin, there is much to explore ashore. Located along the Gulf of Mexico, the city enjoys fresh Gulf-to-table meals, like Stewby's Seafood Shanty and The Shack. Both establishments also made TripAdvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice list. They offer delectable items like a smoked fish dip, fried shrimp, and crab legs.
After your belly is full, stroll into the city to check out Fort Walton's beachside shops. The arts and entertainment district is filled with local retailers, like Artesano Boutique and Liz Fashions. Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, the town has an outdoor market, where vendors set up tents and sell their products by the water. The Downtown Saturday Market has handcrafted goods, like jewelry, as well as clothes and culinary gifts.
As a more underrated city, there is a tight-knit community that is always getting together for monthly events, like Ladies Night and the Coffee Club, allowing people to socialize and support small businesses. Fort Walton might stay under the radar, but once you discover its enchanting beauty, you'll be happy to have it pinned as one of the most peaceful places to be.