North America's Oldest Shopping District Is A Walkable Canadian Gem Of Unique Local Businesses

Narrow, winding lanes, cobble paved and vine lined, don't feature in many North American cities. Quintessentially European in style, Quebec City's scenic Rue du Petit-Champlain proves that you don't have to shift continents for cozy old world charm. An ideal city to visit if you love Paris but don't fancy the long-haul hop, Canada's oldest city has clung to the influences of its French forefathers. Home to boutique cheese mongers, purveyors of fine silk scarves, and lapidarists forging bespoke pieces, Quebec City's premier shopping street hasn't relinquished any of its European fineries. If navigating it seems overwhelming, consider Viator's private Quebec City walking tour to ensure you have enough time to dip in and out of every niche painted storefront that catches your eye.

Unsurprisingly, considering Quebec is fairly far north even as Canadian cities are concerned, what time of year you choose to travel will significantly impact your planning. A summer stroll down the city's riverfront promenade, capped by the scenic Château Frontenac, may offer more pleasant temperatures and easily endurable outdoor excursions. However, the artic winters give the historic gabled rooves a heavy white coat, with the soft golden streetlights shining hazily through the snow. If you do brave the frosty climes, you'll be rewarded with a chance to ride Canada's high-speed sled ride, one of the oldest and best winter attractions in the country.