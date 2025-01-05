One Of Canada's Most Bizarre Attractions Is A Roadside Traveler-Created Landmark You Can Add To

Anyone seeking a sign to inspire direction might want to start looking in Canada's Yukon territory. In fact, they'll find more than 77,000 of them at the intersection of Alaska Highway and Robert Campbell Highway in Watson Lake, nearly 250 miles east of this lakeside resort with northern lights views near Whitehorse, Yukon's capital city. All are packed into a 2-acre area called Sign Post Forest, making it one of the most unique roadside attractions in North America. And attract it does, as the ever-growing number of street signs, speed limit signs, city-boundary markers, license plates, hand-scrawled wood plaques, and more are provided by the visitors that trek there for that very purpose.

Most come from the United States and Canada, creating a kind of pushpin map giving shout-outs to thousands of hometowns from Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia, to Blacksburg, Virginia, to Fremont, Nebraska, to Gatineau, Quebec, and far beyond. Several cross the oceans, as well, including signs from Hamburg, Germany, Krakow, Poland, and Hythe, United Kingdom. All are mounted on wood posts, many as tall as trees, and arranged in rows like dominoes to give the impression of a forest, aided further by clumps of actual trees in and around them. Many of the signs, of course, are stolen from their respective locations; as Watson Lake Visitors Center supervisor Lelah Bruce admitted to Smithsonian Magazine, "It is the largest collection of stolen property never prosecuted, but of course we don't encourage it."