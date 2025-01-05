Europe's Most 'Underappreciated Destination' Is A Beachy And Affordable Albanian Paradise
Albania doesn't often get a lot of love when it comes to summer beach destinations, and that deserves to change. Bordering the Ionian and Adriatic Seas, those fortunate enough to have traveled to Albania know that it's an underrated European country that offers a Mediterranean escape without the crowds of Greece and Italy.
Tucked away on Albania's pristine Riviera, the town of Himarë is a seaside gem that has somehow flown under the radar even for the most well-informed beach-seeking traveler. The result is that the town offers the same sun-drenched coasts and cerulean waters as regional heavy hitters like France and Spain, but at a fraction of the price. Visitors can expect to spend around $93 a day while vacationing here, compared to over $200 a day in Italy.
Unlike some of the more well-known destinations in the region, Himarë has so far avoided the trap of becoming a style-over-substance hotspot with a tourism infrastructure hastily thrown up around an increasingly overpopulated beachfront. On the contrary, the town still manages to inhabit the laid-back seaside vibes that define so much of what people tend to love about, and associate with, Mediterranean culture. But its easy-going charm doesn't translate to boredom — Himarë offers opportunities for adventurous day trips in the surrounding region, and rewarding strolls featuring hilltop castle ruins and impeccable views. Here's what to know before you go.
Beaches and food in Himarë
If you're heading to Himarë, you're heading to the beach. Himarë Beach — the informal name of the long, sandy bay that defines the town's setting (and that's actually four distinct beaches combined) — is one of the easier spots in Europe to throw your towel down without having to pay an entrance fee to a private beach club. Spile Beach, the thinner stretch of sand to the bay's western edge, is your best bet for finding the quietest atmosphere, with Sfageio Beach offering a more spacious sandy area that features a wheelchair-access ramp.
Because of its excellent location, you can find plenty of boat tours to some secluded beaches nearby. Bordered by high rocky cliffs covered in maquis on both sides, Grama Bay is as idyllic and dramatic a setting as you could hope to find in the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, Filikuri Bay to the town's southeast is backed by high, steep hills, giving it an isolated and wild feel.
Back in Himarë, strolling along the seaside promenade reveals a string of bars, restaurants, and cafes. There aren't a ton of appropriate spots if you're looking to dress up for a fancy night on the town, but you will find plenty of solid culinary options for grilled meat and fish along the bay. Lefteri's Tavern and Zgara Te Cunat are great choices for fish and seafood, and you're nearly always a stone's throw from establishments offering affordable wraps and pizzas. A short drive out of the town's center will bring you to ELÉA, a traditional Greek restaurant set amongst olive trees and grape vines.
Castles, daytrips, and nearby highlights
While Himarë's beaches are the town's main draw, the area also has plenty of charm in its surrounding landscapes. A must-visit is the Castle of Himarë, perched in the hills above the town, which can be reached by a short car ride or a steep, hour-long hike. Set amongst cobbled streets and abandoned buildings, the castle is thought to have existed since its founding 3,500 years ago by the Greeks who inhabited the area at that time. Visitors can also stop by Cafe Butterfly for a snack break with impeccable views of the sea and Himarë below.
For those with a car, Himarë makes an excellent base for exploring Albania's southern coastline. One standout destination is Porto Palermo Castle, about a 15-minute drive from town. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, the 19th-century fortress is located on a peninsula with outstanding sea views. Then, consider a visit to the nearby town of Dhërmi, a coastal village founded in the 17th century that is known for its vibrant beachside music festivals.
Himarë is also relatively close to the Greek border, so if you're interested in extending your trip, don't miss the opportunity to head to the nearby island of Corfu for a hike to Giali Beach, one of Greece's most gorgeous, secluded beaches. And on your way there, a short detour will bring you to the breathtaking Albanian island of Ksamil, just a two-hour drive south of Himarë. With its seaside appeal and affordability, Albania is rapidly becoming a tourist draw, so don't expect it to stay so underappreciated for long.