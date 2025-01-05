Europe's Most 'Underappreciated Destination' Is A Beachy And Affordable Albanian Paradise

Albania doesn't often get a lot of love when it comes to summer beach destinations, and that deserves to change. Bordering the Ionian and Adriatic Seas, those fortunate enough to have traveled to Albania know that it's an underrated European country that offers a Mediterranean escape without the crowds of Greece and Italy.

Tucked away on Albania's pristine Riviera, the town of Himarë is a seaside gem that has somehow flown under the radar even for the most well-informed beach-seeking traveler. The result is that the town offers the same sun-drenched coasts and cerulean waters as regional heavy hitters like France and Spain, but at a fraction of the price. Visitors can expect to spend around $93 a day while vacationing here, compared to over $200 a day in Italy.

Unlike some of the more well-known destinations in the region, Himarë has so far avoided the trap of becoming a style-over-substance hotspot with a tourism infrastructure hastily thrown up around an increasingly overpopulated beachfront. On the contrary, the town still manages to inhabit the laid-back seaside vibes that define so much of what people tend to love about, and associate with, Mediterranean culture. But its easy-going charm doesn't translate to boredom — Himarë offers opportunities for adventurous day trips in the surrounding region, and rewarding strolls featuring hilltop castle ruins and impeccable views. Here's what to know before you go.