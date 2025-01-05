One Of Wyoming's 'Prettiest Places' Is A Barely-Known Basin Of Canyons, Mountains, And Waterfalls

Almost every scenic stretch of Wyoming is, understandably, outshone by the seasonal blessings of Yellowstone. The otherworldly hydrothermal features and abundant wildlife draw millions of travelers to Wyoming every year, but too many of them overlook the state's lesser-visited vistas. The Sunlight Basin, a verdant sprawl of plains, forests, and canyons all capped by frosted mountains, is an easy add-on destination for visitors to the state's famous national park. Ditch the crowds and explore the natural wonders of the basin, typically traversed on a winding highway that cuts through the valleys or on its vertiginous trekking trails.

The best of Sunlight Basin's hiking trails and the start point for the scenic valley driving route originate in Cody, Wyoming. A gateway to Yellowstone and a living homage to Wyoming's Wild West heritage, the self-proclaimed "Rodeo Capital of the World" is named for its former resident Buffalo Bill, housing five museums dedicated to its pioneering past and regular reenactments of the gunslinger shootouts. Yellowstone Regional Airport makes the town accessible via flight from Denver, Colorado, while several highways offer an entryway into Cody from the north, south, or east. For more predictable and clearer conditions, plan to travel during the summer or fall, though snow plows do service the road once winter falls.