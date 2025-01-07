Wyoming's Hidden Hot Spring Paradise Provides Famous Free-To-Visit Soaking Pools

Southern Wyoming is generally considered "drive-through" country. There's a whole lot of nothing along Interstate 80 that bisects the southern third of the state. In the summer, it's a taupe, windblown landscape interrupted by the occasional pronghorn sighting or a quick gas stop and potty break. In the winter, many motorists bypass the southern Wyoming corridor altogether due to extreme cold, wind, snow, and the frequent closures that plague I-80.

But motorists who find an acceptable transportation window through this oft-maligned landscape are in for a treat, particularly if they possess an adventurous spirit and like to seek out hidden gems. Less than half an hour south of I-80, in the heart of the little town of Saratoga, lies one such under-the-radar paradise: Hobo Hot Springs. Free and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this developed hot springs pool has been a gathering place for indigenous Americans for centuries. For today's road-weary travelers looking for a break, Hobo Hot Springs offers a chance to soak road-tense muscles before climbing back behind the wheel and continuing their journey. And, it's much less well-known than similar Wyoming destinations that claim world-famous status.