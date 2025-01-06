A Stretch Of Mexico's Coast Offers A Captivating Portugal Alternative With Coffee And Magic Towns

Nayarit's fantastic beaches rival the breathtaking golden beaches of the Algarve, as well as the surf breaks of Nazaré and Carcavelos on Portugal's rugged Atlantic coastline. Sayulita is a great place for wave riders to start. This laidback surf town just north of Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's premier surfing spots, with waves suitable for all experience levels. The main beach is usually packed with beginners, but experienced surfers can head out to La Lancha or up the coast to the delightful town of San Francisco.

San Francisco, commonly referred to as San Pancho, is a charming town ideal for both surfers and beach lovers. It has a far more relaxed and under-the-radar vibe to it than Sayulita, and boasts a delightful artistic community and several excellent galleries. The beach is pristine and perfect for shortboards, as well as for those who prefer to soak up the sun and paddle in the crystal-clear water.

For even more Portugal vibes, you can recreate the magnificent cliffs and sea caves of Carvoeiro's Algar Seco at Playa del Amor, just off the coast of Nayarit. Playa del Amor, an incredible secluded cove on an island in the Islas Marietas, is a natural wonder surrounded by rock walls and only accessible by water. The Islas Marietas, a protected nature reserve, are packed with seabirds and surrounded by coral reefs, pods of dolphins, and majestic migrating whales.