A Stretch Of Mexico's Coast Offers A Captivating Portugal Alternative With Coffee And Magic Towns
In the last few years, Portugal has become something of a must-visit destination. With endless stretches of golden-sand beaches, amazing food, some of the best surf breaks in Europe, and picturesque towns and villages everywhere you turn, it's easy to see why it is one of the hottest vacation spots around. But with flights to Europe topping out at nearly $1,000 for a round trip, and many of the most sought-after locations booked up months in advance, it's no surprise that many people seek alternatives that are less crowded and more affordable.
Mexico has its fair share of popular vacation destinations, but its Pacific coast remains surprisingly underrated. The Riviera Nayarit, stretching north from Puerto Vallarta, is a hidden gem, giving gorgeous Portugal vibes with far fewer crowds and much lower costs. From the stunning beaches of Sayulita and the artistic, hippy ambiance of San Pancho to the magical marvel of the Isla de Mexcaltitán, Nayarit is a remarkable spot to visit.
Surf breaks and soft sand
Nayarit's fantastic beaches rival the breathtaking golden beaches of the Algarve, as well as the surf breaks of Nazaré and Carcavelos on Portugal's rugged Atlantic coastline. Sayulita is a great place for wave riders to start. This laidback surf town just north of Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's premier surfing spots, with waves suitable for all experience levels. The main beach is usually packed with beginners, but experienced surfers can head out to La Lancha or up the coast to the delightful town of San Francisco.
San Francisco, commonly referred to as San Pancho, is a charming town ideal for both surfers and beach lovers. It has a far more relaxed and under-the-radar vibe to it than Sayulita, and boasts a delightful artistic community and several excellent galleries. The beach is pristine and perfect for shortboards, as well as for those who prefer to soak up the sun and paddle in the crystal-clear water.
For even more Portugal vibes, you can recreate the magnificent cliffs and sea caves of Carvoeiro's Algar Seco at Playa del Amor, just off the coast of Nayarit. Playa del Amor, an incredible secluded cove on an island in the Islas Marietas, is a natural wonder surrounded by rock walls and only accessible by water. The Islas Marietas, a protected nature reserve, are packed with seabirds and surrounded by coral reefs, pods of dolphins, and majestic migrating whales.
Small-batch coffee plantations and marvelous 'magic towns'
Nayarit's landscape is one of extreme contrasts. As soon as you step away from the sun-drenched beaches, you are met with lush, steaming jungles and volcanic mountain peaks. This combination of warm, humid weather and soil full of rich, volcanic minerals makes Nayarit an amazing place for coffee plantations, and some of the best coffee in Mexico is grown here. The various small, sustainable coffee farms in the state are organized by Grupo Terruño Nayarita and sold across the country. You can taste fresh Nayarit coffee in independent cafes like Café Occidente in La Peñita or Cafe Paraiso in San Pancho.
Nayarit is also full of some off-the-beaten-track towns that make a visit to this corner of Mexico particularly magical. The island city of Mexcaltitán, known as "Mexico's Venice," is a one-of-a-kind, man-made town perched in the middle of a swamp. It's considered by many to be the mythical location of Aztlán, the legendary home of the Mexica (more commonly known as Aztecs), who conquered most of Mexico. The tiny island is under 400 meters in diameter, nearly perfectly round, and covered in brightly-colored houses, making it a picturesque sight that stands out against the waters of the lagoon. If you feel the need for something a little more lively, San Blas is a vibrant port city filled with excellent bars and restaurants, as well as the longest surfable wave in the world at nearby Playa Las Islitas.