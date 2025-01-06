Idaho's Majestic Secret Natural Hot Springs Are A Series Of Pools On Top Of A Mountain Waterfall
Though it's often overlooked for more popular western destinations like Colorado and California, Idaho is teeming with outdoor adventures. From Victor, an underrated city in the breathtaking Teton Valley, to Wallace, a quirky town called the "Center of the Universe," it's not hard to find a beautiful landscape in the Gem State. But if you're looking to truly unwind and recharge, it's hard to beat Goldbug Hot Springs. The destination has become quite popular in recent years, though it's still possible to enjoy a solitary retreat if you visit during off-peak hours in the middle of a workday.
Located far away from Idaho's busiest cities, you'll need to make quite the trek to get to the scenic soaking pools. They sit 30 minutes south of the town of Salmon (or four and a half hours from Boise), and once you've reached the trailhead, you'll need to hike several miles before seeing their glistening waters. It's worth the hassle, however, as the hot springs offer a secluded way to unwind while surrounded by majestic Idaho peaks.
Unwind at the picturesque Goldbug Hot Springs
Goldbug Hot Springs are a series of pools perched atop a mountain. They eventually cascade down the cliffside in a waterfall — look carefully, and you'll even find a small cave housing a hot spring pool and a tiny waterfall of its own. The big draw is its main pool, which peers out over the mountains surrounding Warm Springs Creek. A few auxiliary pools and outcroppings can also be found throughout the area if you're seeking additional privacy.
But before you can unwind at Goldbug Hot Springs, you need to traverse the Warm Springs Trail. To get here, head south of Salmon on Highway 93 for about 23 miles and turn onto a dirt road near mile marker 282. You'll eventually reach a small parking lot with an outhouse. From this spot, it's a leg-burning 900-foot ascent and a 4-mile round-trip hike to the hot springs. The best time to enjoy the water is in the fall, thanks to comfortable temperatures and ideal trail conditions. Winter can also be great if you don't mind dealing with ice and snow.
Want to truly relax in the Idaho wilderness? Consider packing a tent and camping along the trail. There are a few restrictions to be aware of (including staying at least 500 feet from any source of water), and you'll want to follow Leave No Trace principles. But if you're hoping to reconnect with nature, it's hard to beat a soothing day out near Goldbug.
Adventures near Idaho's Goldbug Hot Springs
Unless you happen to live in Salmon, getting to Goldbug Hot Springs is quite the journey. And while it's an incredible spot on its own, there are several other ways to make the most of your time in and around Salmon Valley. If you're looking to dive into the region's past, venture out onto the Sacajawea Historic Byway. This section of Highway 28 is filled with history, passes through charming towns, and grants you awe-inspiring views as you meander through the countryside.
Goldbug is also located near the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, which is great for whitewater rafting. So if you're ready to get your adrenaline pumping after a day soaking in the hot springs, consider booking a trip with ROW Adventures to experience Idaho's pristine water from a new perspective. Alternatively, you can visit other Idaho hot springs, like Mountain Village Resort Hot Springs in Stanley, with an epic road trip. The state is home to more than 200 hot springs, and since most are tucked away in scenic locations, they're a great way to spend time in the Idaho wilderness.
Visit in the winter to hit the slopes at the Lost Trail Ski Area. The family-friendly destination is less than an hour from Salmon and offers a variety of downhill and cross-country skiing opportunities. While you're there, head over to the nearby Lost Trail Hot Springs — though it's not quite as scenic, it's the ideal way to explore two hot springs in a single trip.