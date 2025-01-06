Idaho's Majestic Secret Natural Hot Springs Are A Series Of Pools On Top Of A Mountain Waterfall

Goldbug Hot Springs are a series of pools perched atop a mountain. They eventually cascade down the cliffside in a waterfall — look carefully, and you'll even find a small cave housing a hot spring pool and a tiny waterfall of its own. The big draw is its main pool, which peers out over the mountains surrounding Warm Springs Creek. A few auxiliary pools and outcroppings can also be found throughout the area if you're seeking additional privacy.

But before you can unwind at Goldbug Hot Springs, you need to traverse the Warm Springs Trail. To get here, head south of Salmon on Highway 93 for about 23 miles and turn onto a dirt road near mile marker 282. You'll eventually reach a small parking lot with an outhouse. From this spot, it's a leg-burning 900-foot ascent and a 4-mile round-trip hike to the hot springs. The best time to enjoy the water is in the fall, thanks to comfortable temperatures and ideal trail conditions. Winter can also be great if you don't mind dealing with ice and snow.

Want to truly relax in the Idaho wilderness? Consider packing a tent and camping along the trail. There are a few restrictions to be aware of (including staying at least 500 feet from any source of water), and you'll want to follow Leave No Trace principles. But if you're hoping to reconnect with nature, it's hard to beat a soothing day out near Goldbug.