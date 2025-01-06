The Safest Country For LGBTQ+ Travelers Is A Quick, Easy And Scenic Vacation From America

For LGBTQ+ travelers, choosing a safe and welcoming destination is essential. Even in 2024, homosexuality is outlawed in 64 countries. While there are cities and small towns across America that are LGBTQ-friendly, such as Saratoga Springs in New York, the U.S. did not make Forbes' list of the top five safest countries for LGBTQ+ travelers.

At the top of that list? Canada, the land of maple syrup, Mounties, and remarkable inclusivity. In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a historic apology to LGBTQ+ Canadians for past injustices and announced reparations for those affected by discriminatory laws.

Beyond its progressive laws, Canada offers breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cities. Skiers will revel in the country's alpine beauty — including at a special Pride ski festival — while urban adventurers can explore Montréal's thriving queer arts scene. Whether it's an outdoor escape or night at a queer club, Canada welcomes you with open arms.