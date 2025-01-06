The Safest Country For LGBTQ+ Travelers Is A Quick, Easy And Scenic Vacation From America
For LGBTQ+ travelers, choosing a safe and welcoming destination is essential. Even in 2024, homosexuality is outlawed in 64 countries. While there are cities and small towns across America that are LGBTQ-friendly, such as Saratoga Springs in New York, the U.S. did not make Forbes' list of the top five safest countries for LGBTQ+ travelers.
At the top of that list? Canada, the land of maple syrup, Mounties, and remarkable inclusivity. In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a historic apology to LGBTQ+ Canadians for past injustices and announced reparations for those affected by discriminatory laws.
Beyond its progressive laws, Canada offers breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cities. Skiers will revel in the country's alpine beauty — including at a special Pride ski festival — while urban adventurers can explore Montréal's thriving queer arts scene. Whether it's an outdoor escape or night at a queer club, Canada welcomes you with open arms.
Enchanting LGBTQ travel destinations across Canada
With nationwide Pride events, strong legal protections, and a rich history of LGBTQ+ rights, it's no wonder Canada is a global leader in inclusivity. For a deeper dive into this history, head to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights — the only museum of its kind in the world — in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This architectural marvel showcases Canada's human rights milestones and their impact on LGBTQ+ equality.
Nature enthusiasts will love Canada's stunning landscapes, like Banff National Park's majestic peaks and bright blue lakes. For winter lovers, the Whistler Pride and Ski Festival is an unmissable week-long event in January. Taking place at Whistler Blackcomb, Canada's largest ski resort, this celebration of the LGBTQ+ community features free guided ski and snowboard groups, a parade of rainbow flag-bearing skiers, and an après-ski dance party — all set against breathtaking mountain backdrops.
Prefer city life? Montréal is a vibrant LGBTQ+ hub and was ranked as one of the top 10 LGBTQ+ travel destinations by Them. The city has one of the oldest gay neighborhoods: Le Village, located on Sainte-Catherine Street. During the warmer months, the street is closed to vehicles and instead fills with a colorful display of street performers, vendors, and outdoor dining. The neighborhood is also a nightlife center, with countless gay and lesbian bars, drag shows, and parties. Plus, the city is close to the U.S. border — only about an hour and a half flight from New York City.
Why Canada leads the way in LGBTQ safety
Canada's journey toward LGBTQ+ equality is both inspiring and hard-fought. Homosexuality was decriminalized in the country in 1969, resulting in part from Parliament's reaction to the unjust imprisonment of Everett Klippert for admitting to having consensual same-sex relationships. The first major LGBTQ+ protests followed in 1971 in Ottawa and Vancouver, sparking a nationwide movement for rights and recognition.
A significant moment in LGBTQ+ history occurred in 1981, when police raided four Toronto bathhouses, arresting nearly 300 men in a targeted operation. The arrests triggered outrage, leading to protests with over 3,000 people marching through Toronto. Dubbed Canada's Stonewall, this event galvanized the community and brought LGBTQ+ rights into national focus. Today, Toronto commemorates this history with one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world, held every June. Visitors can enjoy a vibrant street market, live performances, and a grand parade.
LGBTQ+ rights in Canada continue to flourish. Gender identity and expression are now protected under the Canadian Human Rights Act, and conversion therapy — a practice that attempts to "treat" individuals' sexual orientation or gender identity — was banned nationwide in 2021. As you're planning your next trip, be sure to research which countries are dangerous for LGBTQ+ travelers, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, and understand why safety matters. In Canada, however, you can rest easy knowing your vacation is one of inclusivity, beauty, and unforgettable experiences.