The Iconic Los Angeles Steakhouse That Invented Valet Parking And The Doggie Bag

Technically, the story of Lawry's The Prime Rib began in 1922, when brothers-in-law Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp opened a roadside restaurant that would be called the Tam O' Shanter (which still exists today within the Lawry's family of restaurants). The pair had already done a few business ventures, but it was the Tam O' Shanter that helped them refine their restaurant managing skills. It was also at the Shanter where Lawry's Seasoned Salt (then called Seazn-All) was invented. Frank and Van De Kamp leveraged their success to open Lawry's The Prime Rib in 1938 in Beverly Hills. The site of the current restaurant is where the original stood, although it was rebuilt and renovated. It didn't go far; from 1947 to 1993, Lawry's sat across the street from the current location.

From its inception, Lawry's was both iconic and innovative. For example, the doggy bag was created for the purpose of bringing back prime rib bones to hungry pups. Over time, the concept changed from food for dogs to leftovers for humans. Valet parking was another innovation (according to the restaurant) to help create a more streamlined experience for the guests. Both of these things are still in use today, although doggy bags are for more than just bringing bones home.

It's almost ironic that a restaurant that only served one menu item for so long would develop such creative initiatives. It would seem that focusing on one dish allowed the management team to pay attention to other things to make the dining experience as enjoyable as possible.