The Iconic Los Angeles Steakhouse That Invented Valet Parking And The Doggie Bag
Sometimes, the main reason to visit a city is to eat at an iconic food joint. Los Angeles has world-famous spots in spades, like the restaurant Anthony Bourdain loved that "supposedly" invented the French dip sandwich. But elsewhere in L.A. is another iconic spot that practically invented the prime rib dinner. Lawry's The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills is a unique and historic restaurant known for many things. First, it was the first restaurant to come up with the doggy bag. Second, it developed the concept of valet parking. Even the name Lawry's has become synonymous with seasoning, thanks to the restaurant's seasoned salt (and its iconic design, created by the legendary Saul Bass).
These days, we take all of these elements for granted, but Lawry's is still a one-of-a-kind experience. Since it opened its doors in 1938, the restaurant has tried to stick to its original values and atmosphere. For example, for many years, the only meal you could get at the restaurant was prime rib. Eventually, management decided to expand the menu to include seafood, burgers, vegetarian dishes, and, as recently as 2013, rib-eye steak. The restaurant is located on La Cienega Boulevard, a quick five-minute drive away from the dazzling Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
How Lawry's The Prime Rib became a Los Angeles icon
Technically, the story of Lawry's The Prime Rib began in 1922, when brothers-in-law Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp opened a roadside restaurant that would be called the Tam O' Shanter (which still exists today within the Lawry's family of restaurants). The pair had already done a few business ventures, but it was the Tam O' Shanter that helped them refine their restaurant managing skills. It was also at the Shanter where Lawry's Seasoned Salt (then called Seazn-All) was invented. Frank and Van De Kamp leveraged their success to open Lawry's The Prime Rib in 1938 in Beverly Hills. The site of the current restaurant is where the original stood, although it was rebuilt and renovated. It didn't go far; from 1947 to 1993, Lawry's sat across the street from the current location.
From its inception, Lawry's was both iconic and innovative. For example, the doggy bag was created for the purpose of bringing back prime rib bones to hungry pups. Over time, the concept changed from food for dogs to leftovers for humans. Valet parking was another innovation (according to the restaurant) to help create a more streamlined experience for the guests. Both of these things are still in use today, although doggy bags are for more than just bringing bones home.
It's almost ironic that a restaurant that only served one menu item for so long would develop such creative initiatives. It would seem that focusing on one dish allowed the management team to pay attention to other things to make the dining experience as enjoyable as possible.
What to expect when visiting Lawry's The Prime Rib on an LA vacation
In 1938, when Lawry's The Prime Rib opened, a prime rib dinner only cost $1.25. As of this writing, the most modest carving is the California Cut, which will set you back $53. The most expensive option is the Beef Bowl Double Cut (a double portion). Each prime rib meal comes with a famous spinning bowl salad (a visual treat to accompany your meal), mashed potatoes, whipped cream horseradish, and Yorkshire pudding. For a long time, only women handled the salads, and men handled the meat, but after a class-action lawsuit in 2009, both male and female servers take care of the salad, steaks, and sides.
Even if you've had prime rib at other establishments, Lawry's does everything with style and panache. In fact, the carvers have to attend a special six-month school to hone their skills and work the dining room. Each one wears a special medallion to commemorate their mastery of the knife. Carvers approach the table with a massive metal cart, which contains the rib and all the fixings. The cart is another Lawry's innovation, as it keeps the meat hot and ensures each cut is as fresh and tasty as possible.
Given its iconic status and lofty menu prices, Lawry's is built for special occasions. The grandeur of the experience is worth the cost, and the meat is about as succulent and delicious as you could ever expect. If you're still in the mood for steak, though, you can try L.A.'s other timeless, tasty gem in the heart of Hollywood, The Musso & Frank Grill.